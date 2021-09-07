WIKE’S INGENUITY, REASON FOR RAPID INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT IN RIVERS – Nsirim

…Begins Phase 2 Of #OurStateOurResponsibility Campaign, To Media







The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has said that the Ingenuity of the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has brought about rapid infrastructural development of the State.

Nsirim made the assertion while speaking on a live radio programme in Port Harcourt, today (7/9/2021), as part of his ministry’s second phase campaign of the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy.

The Information and Communications Commissioner described the developmental strides of Governor Wike in the last six years as unparalleled and revolutionary.

“For anyone who is living and doing business in Rivers State, what has happened in Rivers State within the last six years is like a revolution.

“Things that they least imagined would happen in the State are already happening because of the Ingenuity of one man who has come to really serve his people,” he said.

Nsirim recounted the infrastructural development initiative of the State Government in the various sectors including education, health, agriculture, roads, sports amongst others, adding that the government was carrying out a silent revolution.

“This government is carrying out a holistic agenda for our people and like I tell people, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is a visionary leader. He is building for tomorrow.

“He is building all the sectors of the economy for people to enjoy. Rivers State is supposed to be a haven of sort and that is what Governor Wike is trying to do in redefining governance here.

“There is no local government in Rivers State that is not feeling the impact of this administration. Rivers State Government under, Governor Wike is to ensure that the interest of Rivers people is protected,” he said.







Nsirim said Governor Wike has become the beautiful bride because the facts on ground had distinguished him from the crowd as a man carrying out revolution in governance in Nigeria. “All the media houses have come to recognise that and have given him awards.”

He called on the people who reside and do business in Rivers State not to politicise or make an ethnic capital out of the good intentions of the State Government, adding that government at all times takes decisions for public good.

He said the second phase of the #OurStateOurResponsibilty campaign would consolidate on the gains of the first phase because of the achievements of the Governor Wike’s administration in the State.

“What we want to achieve in this second phase is citizenship participation in governance, to bring out role models in our depraved society and harness some talents for the State who are likely to use the platform to launch into national and international fame,” he said.

He said the second would future essay writing for people between age 16 and 25, team songs, skits and short films competitions open for the general public.

He disclosed that the campaign based on the message that everyone who lives and do business in Rivers State have a shared prosperity to protect “and that the prosperity of Rivers State is our prosperity, so, do not join those who demarket our State.”







Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant (media),

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.

7/9/2021.