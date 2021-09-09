MACAULAY CONDOLES PIONEER DELTA ASSEMBLY SPEAKER, OVER MOTHER’S DEMISE





A former Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has condoled the pioneer Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Okoro over the demise of his mother, Mrs. Angelina Okoro.

Mrs. Okoro, the matriarch of the family, died at the age of 83.

In a condolence message, Macaulay said that the passing on of a loved one could be painful but noted that the family should take solace in the fact that she lived a fulfilled life.

Besides, he stated that Mama Okoro was a devout Christian and community leader whose impact was felt by the Church and Ofagbe community in particular.

“The Okoro’s family should be comforted by the fact that she was able to nurture worthy children to enviable heights including the pioneer Speaker of the State House of Assembly who is currently a Special Adviser to the State Governor.

The former SSG prayed to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Signed:

Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay

Former Secretary to Delta State Government and Okiroro of Isoko Nation.