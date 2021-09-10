PRESS STATEMENT



10th September, 2021

BYE-ELECTION: COME OUT ENMASSE TO VOTE AND DEFEND YOUR VOTES, DELTA PDP CHARGES ISOKO SOUTH INDIGENES



The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has charged indigenes of Isoko South Constituency to mobilize massively and come out in their numbers to vote for PDP, defend their votes after the polls, and ensure comprehensive victory for the PDP, in the forthcoming House of Assembly bye-election for Isoko South Constituency 1, on Saturday, September 11, 2021.



The charge was contained in a Press Statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Delta PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, who further urged the people of Isoko South to discountenance the empty threats and boasts of the APC, describing them as pretenders who have been busy raising false alarms and crying wolf instead of campaigning vigorously and selling whatever development programme, which they don’t even have, to the people.



The statement reads: “Delta State PDP is on the march again, this time in Isoko South State Constituency 1 for the bye-election slated for Saturday, September 11, 2021, and our clarion call as always is to urge our party faithful and the good people of Isoko South to mobilize massively and come out in their numbers to vote for PDP and ensure our total victory in the polls.



“This bye-election is indeed quite dear to us for the profound reason that your son, the Late Hon. Kenneth Ogba, who you voted for in a landslide victory during the last general election, was only in his first term of giving you the quality representation you desired before the cold hands of death snatched him away from us in June, 2021.



“Isoko South people are well known for their brotherly love for one and another and we have no doubt you will come out in your large numbers again to exhibit that love you still have for him and honour his memory by voting en masse for the PDP and ensuring victory for another son of the soil who is well known to you all at the grassroots, Hon. Ovuakpoye Evivie.



“We did it in Isoko North on April 10, 2021, when we convincingly delivered Hon. Jude Ogbimi, to honour the memory and unparalleled service of the gallant member representing Isoko North Constituency and Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tim Owhefere, who passed on in January. It is our sincere and heartfelt prayer that God will not allow any more deaths in Isokoland. The good Lord will hear our prayers and may we never have another death of any of our leaders while in office in Isoko nation. Amen.



“As usual, the PDP has embraced the Isoko South bye-election, with the same zeal, energy, and vigour that has hallmarked our preparations for all elections in the past and to establish our unwavering preparedness for this very important election, our leader, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (Ekwueme) himself, spearheaded the very grand and robust flag-off of our campaign ahead of the by-election.



He has also joined and motivated the campaign council and our great party leaders in Isoko South Constituency to campaign vigorously and comprehensively across all the wards and crannies of Isoko South, to show the love PDP has for the people of Isokoland, as we reassure them once again that the PDP is their party.



It is also important to stress here that this bye-election will also be unique because INEC will introduce the new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS ) for the election, which would ensure simultaneous accreditation of voters with both fingerprints and photos to ensure the authenticity of the votes.



“This is why we urge the good people of Isoko South to come out en masse once again, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, to vote for the PDP and shame those who voted against electronic transmission of votes. There is the need to be united against those who want to divide the Isoko people, who have shown over the years that they are a united people who desire brotherly love and unity to continue to reign in Isokoland.



“Our leader, His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Executive Governor of Delta State and the Ekwueme of the universe, confirmed during the flag-off that Isoko people are already a blessed people and Isoko nation will overcome every manipulation of lazy politicians who will not campaign but want power at all cost, to cause disaffection in the land.



“We commended our party leaders and stakeholders in the area for unanimously resolving to work in the interest of the party and its candidate for the bye-election. This is the way of the PDP because we are the party of the people. Therefore, let us mobilize Isoko South people massively to come and vote, and after voting stay and protect your votes.



“We have no doubts whatsoever that we will win convincingly and shut up the mouth of opposition once and for all by establishing one more time that Isokoland is PDP and PDP is Isoko.



“There’s no doubt whatsoever that the PDP is poised to win the Isoko South bye-election and retain its seat in the Delta State House of Assembly. While the APC is busy running down the good works of the Governor Okowa administration in Isokoland and de-marketing the people and community they now want to represent, in the eyes of the world, the PDP is forging ahead with delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Isokoland, in Education, social welfare and huge infrastructure.



Deltans and Nigerians should therefore not be surprised when Isoko South votes overwhelmingly for PDP because they know who has their interest and welfare at heart. The people already know who to vote for.



PDP! Power to the People!!





Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.