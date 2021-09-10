VAT COLLECTION: Gov Wike Is Right – URA





The United Rivers Alliance (URA), a pan-Rivers State cum Niger Delta socio/Political pressure group, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, over the recently secured Federal High Court Judgment, granting Rivers State the constitutional authority to collect Value Added Tax, VAT, instead of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, which had hitherto been collecting VAT in the State.

The commendation, which was contained in a Press statement congratulating Governor Wike over this legal victory and signed by the secretary of the group, Engr. Sylvanus Ned, reads thus:

UNITED RIVERS ALLIANCE (URA)

…awakening the true Rivers spirit



September 07, 2021

RE: VAT COLLECTION, OUR GOVERNOR IS RIGHT

The news of the verdict of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt that upheld the claim of the Rivers State Government that she was the right and proper authority to collect the Value Add-Tax, VAT in the state, may have come as a surprise to some Nigerians.

But for those familiar with the temperament of the governor of Rivers State, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, CON, he was in his natural elements.

For only a people-oriented and development minded Governor would think outside the box to expand the frontiers of development in his state.

The pacesetting moves by the Rivers State Government led by Governor Wike is therefore a major demonstration of the creativity, astuteness and passion required for political leadership in Nigeria.

Governor Wike has written his name in gold, for our jurisprudence would be incomplete without a mention of the man who checked the books and found his rights as a governor, to collect what is due his people.

On this note, the leadership and membership of the United Rivers Alliance wholeheartedly stand by and with our indefatigable Governor. We commend and congratulate our Governor for finding the political will to do what all other governors dread.

He has shown once again that he is an unrepentant fighter for justice, equity and fairness.

We recall with great pleasure, Nyesom Wike’s doggedness in the struggle to revalidate the PDP governorship ticket of Rivers State in 2006/7. Which ultimately resulted in the Supreme Court of Nigeria’s declaration of Rt. Hon. Chuibuke Rotimi Amaechi as Governor on October 26, 2007.

We also recall with respect, Nyesom Wike’s dauntless defence and unalloyed support for President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, when the former was relentlessly castigated by a group of governors led by our own.

Mr. Governor Sir, we know that you have in several of such situations acted by your passion for justice and love for your people. The very factors that have made you again chest out to protect Rivers interest and lead other governors in the quest for true federalism.

We are proud that your courageous and visionary action has earned for the people the Rivers the respect of all lovers of equity.

It is an honour that our Governor that has championed constitutionalism in a democracy to get for us, that which was wrongly appropriated. As we believe that at the end, our judiciary will acquit itself honourably.

As a movement which is justice and equity driven, we recognize your courage and pledge that we will continue to stand with you on all issues that affect Rivers people positively.

We trust and pray that all your actions and decisions going forward, would always reflect justice, equity fairness.



Bravo! The Defender of the People’s Rights, DPR

Governor Nyesom Wike.



Signed for the United Rivers Alliance, URA



Engr. Sylvanus Ned

Secretary