2023: OKOWA DESERVES TO BE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA, SAYS ELUMELU; CALLS ON DELTA GOV TO MAKE SELF AVAILABLE FOR POST







Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has been called upon to make himself available for the president of Nigeria come 2023.



The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu made the call on Saturday September 11, 2023 in his remarks during the Installation of Rtn Odinigwe Odigie as the 2nd President of Asaba Downtown District 9141 for the 2021/2022 Rotary Club year, held at the conference hall of Orchid Hotels and Conference Centre, Asaba, Delta State.



Elumelu commended Governor Okowa for his selfless service and sacrifices and said that his godly nature led to the unprecedented infrastructural development in Delta State as well as a better living standard for the people of the State.



He described the Governor as a rare gift not only to Delta state, but also to the nation Nigeria at large, saying that the Governor is gifted with the capacity and proficiencies to serve the nation at the topmost level where he can duplicate the successes recorded in Delta at the national level.



“I sincerely call on him to make himself available to serve the nation again. He deserves to be the president of this country come 2023.



“Indeed, our nation has been wrecked by the incompetent, divisive, directionless and blatantly corrupt All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. The APC has brought escalated mass killings, mindless bloodletting, terrorism, banditry, infrastructural decay, acute poverty, excruciating economic hardship while foisting a siege mentality and utter hopelessness on our nation.



“It has never been this bad in our national history. I therefore beckon on all Nigerians to join hands in the collective democratic efforts to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the APC. This is more so because there is no way our country can survive if APC is allowed to stay in office a day beyond May 29, 2023, the renowned Federal Lawmaker said.



Elumelu assured that as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, he will not relent in deploying all legislative instruments at his disposal in championing the rights of the people as well as ensuring good governance for the benefit of all.



He lauded the efforts of Rotary Club in Nigeria, particularly, the Club of Asaba Downtown District 9141 and said that they have come a long way in touching the lives of people in many special ways.



“Over the years, the Club of Asaba Downtown District 9141 has continued to exert itself along the line of Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self”, in bringing positive change to our world and community in the basic areas of promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies and protecting our environment.



“It is in this regard that I sincerely salute the sacrifices and selflessness of Rotarians, who, as professionals, businessmen and women, government officials, skilled workers and private individuals in all walks of life, for committing their resources, intellect, skills, energy and connections towards the overall good of others,” Elumelu stated while urging them to redouble their efforts in their noble cause, noting that the tasks ahead are still very demanding.



“For this, I am particularly delighted that we are gathered to further strengthen this resolve with the installation of no other person than Rtn Odinigwe Odigie as the 2nd president of 2021/2022 Rotary club year.



“Rtn Odinigwe Odigie is a humble, strategic and exceptionally empathic personality with a heart for the good cause. He is a remarkably committed person with an outstanding wealth of experience and a track record of performance in handling tasks entrusted in his hands.



“I therefore have no iota of doubt that Rotary Club in Delta state is in the best hands in the 2021/2022 Rotary Club year,” he noted, even as he charged, Rtn Odinigwe Odigie to note that the task before him was an enormous one with high expectations, given his reputation as an achiever.

“As you step to this noble office, I believe that success awaits you, particularly given the solid pedestal already established by our action governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the Governor of Delta State,” Elumelu said



Highpoint at the event was the formal installation of Rtn. Odiniwwe Odigie as the 2nd President (2021/2022) Rotary Club Year, Asaba Downtown District 9141 and presentation of awards to distinguished personalities that included the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Shariff Oborevwori and the Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Chief Nkem Okwuofu amongst others.

