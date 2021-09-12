Isoko South Bye Election: UKODHIKO CONGRATULATES EVIVIE ON ELECTORAL VICTORY





The Delta State Commissioner for Energy, Engr. Pastor Ukodhiko Jonathan Ajirioghene, has congratulated Hon. Ovuakpoye Evivie on his electoral victory to represent Isoko South constituency 1 in Delta State House of Assembly.



In a statement personally signed by the Commissioner, he commended the constituents for voting PDP in the just concluded Saturday’s 11th, 2021 by-election.



“With all sincerity, I commend our amiable Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the State Chairman of our great party the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, leaders, stakeholders and party faithful in the state for their unrelenting support that has ensured our party’s victory,”



The Commissioner added that the leadership style of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in leading the campaign train to all the five wards as uncommon which has given the party victory.



“There’s no doubt the Governor’s Stronger Delta agenda, meaningful youth engagement and the peace and security initiative made a positive impact in the victory recorded by our great party”.



He also commended INEC for their contribution by introducing the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System BVAS which led to the conduct of a free and fair election.

“On behalf of my family, I congratulate you my brother, Hon. Ovuakpoye Evivie on your electoral victory as member elect, Isoko South Constituency 1.



“I pray for God’s protection and sustainability toward you as you attract dividends of democracy to our people,” he stated.