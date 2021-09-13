THE EXPERIENCE: Ugoani Unveiled As Father of The Day 

HRM Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, the Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State,

The Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, has been unveiled as the Father of the Day for the public presentation of the book, “The Experience.”



Alternate Chairman of the Committee for the book-launch, Chief Christopher Oyemike, on Monday in Asaba, disclosed that the highly respected traditional ruler has thrown his weight behind the book project.



He noted that the royal father, is also, a devout Catholic who was with the author of the book, and Special Assistant, Media, to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, during the last pilgrimage to Israel before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.



Chief Oyomike said, “As the countdown continues for the presentation of the book, which we are all waiting for to get copies, I am happy to announce the Father of the Day, a highly respected and revered traditional ruler, HRM Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, the Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The Ugoani is a devout Catholic and, by divine coincidence, was part of Nigerian contingent on the last pilgrimage to Israel before COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of activities in the world.



“Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, author of the book, The Experience, was also on that pilgrimage to Israel through the magnanimous sponsorship of pilgrims by the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.



“The Experience is a rare book about Christian religious pilgrimage and how Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has ensured that Christian pilgrimage is sustained despite all odds.



“As you are all aware, Governor Okowa will be the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, which will have former Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as Chairman.



“Former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief Benjamin Elue, will be a guest of honour while the wife of the Anglican Bishop of Ndokwa Diocese, Mrs Joy Obiosa, popularly known as ‘Mama Ndokwa’, will be the Mother of the Day.



“By the grace of God, things are working according to plans and a lot of those who have gone on pilgrimage are looking forward to the presentation of ‘The Experience’ as a forum for reunion and opportunity to relive their experiences at pilgrimage.



“A lot of persons have indicated interests in playing different roles at the event, which will take place at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, Delta State, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 12 noon; and, we shall be unveiling the dignataries as we move on.”