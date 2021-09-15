DANAGOGO TASKS COMMUNITY LEADERS ON SECURITY OF GOVT. PROJECT IN THEIR DOMAINS

The Secretary to Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo has implored leaders of community associations in the state to monitor ongoing projects in their communities to ensure that the security of the contracting firm is not compromised.

Juliana Masi, Press Officer, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, disclosed in a report that Dr. Danagogo made this assertion, when the leaders of Nyemoni Awome Ogbo of Abonnema, a socio-cultural group paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

On the ongoing Trans-Kalabari road project, Dr. Danagogo noted that the Governor’s determination to deliver the first phase of the road in 14 months is unshakable as it is cash-backed.

“This is a crucial project to the development of Kalabari Kingdom. Every right-thinking Kalabari person must condemn and avoid anything that will cause delays to the project delivery. What the Governor is doing for us is unprecedented in the annals of the history of governance in this state.

“As Kalabari people, we must condemn every gang-up to sabotage the development of the Trans-Kalabari Road Project. This road project is being executed to transform our communities and this government is doing it for us. If our own people either by acts or omission are trying to sabotage this developmental effort, then you must be proactive in condemning it and stopping them. You must as leaders commend what deserves commendation, and condemn what deserves condemnation.

The SSG further condemned the recent kidnap of a staff of the contracting company and particularly noted with dismay the sad comments made by notorious Kalabari group whose founder/leader is a known kidnapper and illegal bunkere who owes Kalabari and Rivers State explanation and apology for several kidnappings, including the kidnap of the wife of the wide of the late High Chief Lulu Briggs.

He urged Kalabari leaders not to allow people without meaningful source of livelihood or good intentions speak on behalf of the people.

Earlier, the former President of Nyemoni Awome Ogbo of Abonnema, Prof. Adaye Orugbani, said the visit was to serve as an opportunity for the association to express its appreciation to Governor Nyesom Wike for his benevolence and love for the people of the Kalabari Kingdom and Akuku Toru local government area in particular.

“We are here to thank the Governor through the SSG for the immense developmental projects in our community. These projects are crucial to the development of our community, particularly the Ring Road. In a record time, he commenced and completed the project.

“As an island, it used to be difficult to access Abonnema Town, but today, we have easy access in and out of the town because of the Ring Road. As an island community, the land is scarce and expensive, but the sand-filling projects of 52 hectares of land also awarded by Governor Wike will provide us with more land for other developmental projects and expansion,” he stressed.

Prof Orugbani added that the ongoing Trans-Kalabari Road Project is a goldmine that all sons and daughters of Kalabari kingdom should be happy about.