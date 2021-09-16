Governance: WIKE HAS MADE RIVERS PEOPLE PROUD – Nsirim

*** Urges Citizens Participation In #OurStateOurResponsibility Campaign

Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim says the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has made Rivers people proud by showing the roadmap for development and governance in Nigeria.



Nsirim made the assertion when he appeared as a guest to the Rivers State Television live programme today (16/09/2021), in Port Harcourt to speak on the second phase of the Ministry’s #OurStateOurResponsibility campaign.



“The enormous goodwill Governor Wike has attracted for Rivers State today, in fact, will be tapped into by generations yet unborn.



“That’s why it pays to have a patriotic leader at the helm of affairs. All the places we have gone to receive awards as best Governor, the story is the same. Governor Wike has made Rivers people proud, that’s why I am proud working with him,” he said.



He disclosed that the #OurStateOurResponsibility campaign had attracted unprecedented citizens buy-in because of the developmental strides of Governor Wike in the last six years.



“So we are not talking about money in this campaign. Goodwill is speaking for the Ministry. When you have a good product, you don’t need a lot of advertising. You don’t need to struggle to get people to rally around you when Governor Wike has become the face of democracy in Nigeria.



“Look at today, communities that were cutoff have been linked. These are things you thought would never be possible. But one man who has vision, political will and the interest of Rivers people has come to redefine governance in Rivers State and Nigeria.



“I really don’t struggle to talk about Governor Wike because like the journalism dictum states, ‘facts are sacred, comment is free.’ The facts on ground in the areas of infrastructure network, education, agriculture, sports, security, human capital development, speak for themselves.



“I make bold to say this, because Governor Wike is a people oriented Governor, even the less privileged are captured in the vision. Today, Rivers State boasts of the best rehabilitation centre in Nigeria equipped with skills acquisition and ICT centres, he explained.



He noted that the safety of the State brought about by the Ingenuity of Governor Wike has enabled the citing of the NLNG corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt and the hosting of conferences by different professional organisations in the State.



“Before 2015 that was a tall dream because Rivers State was seen as unsafe. We want people to understand that there is a political economy to news.



“So, getting everyone to understand this shared prosperity is one achievement I will say Governor Wike has achieved because of his selfless approach to governance.



“What matters is the kind of legacy you leave behind. Governor Wike has said that he wants to finish in 2023, walk the streets of Port Harcourt without security because of what he has done for the people,” he said.

Nsirim called on the people living and doing business in Rivers State to buy into the message of the campaign by discharging their civic responsibilities to support the government.



He said the second phase of the #OurStateOurResponsibility campaign would be targeted at getting feedback from the people on how much they have internalised the message to back the vision of Governor Wike in making Rivers State a destination choice.



“We are taking the citizens participation at a new level and that will include an essay competition, theme song, skit and short film competitions which would attract cash prizes and presentation of plaques to the winners who would also be the face of the campaign for a quarter, he said.



