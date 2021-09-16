RIVERS EXCO APPROVES OVER N5BN TO RESUSCITATE HEALTH INSTITUTIONS



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, presiding over the Executive Council meeting of the Rivers State Government, at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. (l) and Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo (r), at the Exco meeting

The Executive Council of the Rivers State Government has approved over N5 Billion Naira required for the revamping of the Prof. Kersley Harrison Hospital and the Dental and Maslofacial Hospital located in Port Harcourt.



Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike presided over the meeting that held at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.



A report by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, revealed that briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike said, the approved sum will be spent on renovation, rehabilitation and installation of medical equipment at the health facilities.



“For the Prof. Kersley Harrison Hospital in Port Harcourt, the civil work is to cost One Billion, Seven Million, Two Hundred and Five Thousand, Nine Hundred and Forty One Naira, Fifty One Kobo.



“While the equipping and furnishing and installation of medical equipment will cost Six Hundred and Ninety Three Million, Five Hundred and Seventy Six Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty Seven Naira and Twenty Five Kobo.”

The Health Commissioner said the work at the Prof. Kersley Harrison hospital is expected to last for a period of thirteen months and when completed, will be an affiliate of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, to add to the training of medical doctors and medical personnel.



Prof. Chike also spoke about the approval given for the revamp of the Dental and Maslofacial Hospital, when completed will also be affiliated to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital for the training of medical personnel.



“The civil work is to cost One Billion, Seven Hundred and Eighty Nine Million, Three Hundred and Ninety Five Thousand, Seven Hundred and Forty Three Naira, Eighty Seven Kobo only. While, the equipping, installation and furnishing will cost One Billion, Five Hundred and Ninety Million Six Hundred and Seventy One Thousand and Forty Seven Naira, Thirty One Kobo.”



The Commissioner for Health also provided explanation as to why the Mother and Child Hospital has not commenced full operations after it was officially inaugurated.



He said the Executive Council had approved an Executive Council committee which is working together with the Bureau for public/ Private Procurement, to make sure that the necessary processes for a seamless take off of the hospital is put in place so that facility can offer maximal service to the public.



Prof. Chike informed that the State Executive Council was also briefed about the approval given by the Medical and Dental Council to the Rivers State University College of Medical Sciences to admit one hundred students per session.



The Health Commissioner said the figures of cases of Covid-19 in the state has continued to grow because residents have refused to observe the Covid-19 protocol.



He called on residents in the State to avoid crowdy area like weddings, burial events, market places, wash their hands regularly and also wear their facemasks.



Also speaking to journalists, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim said council approved that a bill be sent to the Rivers State House of Assembly for the enactment of a law for judicial officers to own their own houses on retirement.

Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications

He explained that the approval is in line with policy of the Wike’s administration to ensure that judicial officers who put in their best to ensure that justice is passed in a very fair manner in the state are well housed after their service years.



“And to entrench this as its policy, a bill has been passed to Rivers State House of Assembly for the enactment of a law. So that, at the end of this administration, subsequent administration that will come will ensure that this policy is not toiled with.”



The Information and communication Commissioner also said that Rivers State has been approved as the South -South Zonal Headquarters of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.



According to him, the State is to also establish a Judicial Institute for the training of judges and magistrates which will complement the activities of the National Judicial Council.



“The establishment of the institute is a way of helping to ensure that judges and magistrates who are in the state here have regular training as a way of updating them on their skills to complement what the National Judicial Service Commission does for them.”

On his part, the Special Adviser to Governor Wike on Special Projects, Dax Alabo George Kelly said Council ratified all the approval given for the construction of Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt.



According to him, all the structures both on the campus in Rumueme community and at the Staff quarters opposite the Hotel Presidential will be completed within the stipulated seven months and be ready as part of projects to celebrate the third year of anniversary of Governor Wike’s second tenure next year.











