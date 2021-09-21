RIVERS GOVT MEET WITH STAKEHOLDERS OVER IMPENDING FLOODS

Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, addressing some council chairmen, NEMA officials and the relevant MDAs in Port Harcourt over the flood situation in some parts of Rivers State, during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

The Rivers State government has advised local government Chairmen and respective Ministries/Departments/Agencies (MDA) to prepare for emergency situations in flood-prone communities across the state.

This follows the 2021 Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMET) and the Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) warnings of adverse weather predictions across the country and in particular Rivers State.

At a closed-door meeting with the affected council chairmen, NEMA officials, and the relevant MDAs in Port Harcourt, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo who represented the Governor of Rivers State His Excellency Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON, stressed that the parley was necessary in order to prepare for emergencies that may arise as a result of flood situations in the state, particularly considering the precarious position of Rivers State in the predictions of NiMET and its geological position at the bank of the Atlantic Ocean.







Danagogo informed the council Chairmen that, as Chief Security Officers of their localities, they must be proactive in facing and overcoming the challenges of their residents in the time of the flood.

He noted that NEMA, which has catalogued the diverse challenges of emergency management during floods, needs the collaboration of the councils who know their communities better.

“His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, has directed me to interface with NEMA, council chairmen, and relevant ministries to guarantee that all parties know their roles in order to avert the expected flood that may result in the displacement of our people.

“I believe that by the time you synergize your experiences with the expertise from NEMA, we should be able to work and provide solutions against flood disaster in our state.

“I further urge residents of our dear state to imbibe good sanitary habits. Do not dump refuse in the gutters or build on water channels. Such crude habits will only compound flood situations across the state,” he added.







The SSG earlier commiserated with the local government Chairmen over the sudden demise of one of them, Hon. David Irimagha. Executive chairman of Bonny local government area.

NEMA South-South Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Godwin Tepikor noted that it was important the state prepare for the looming flood that will affect the local governments adversely.

He noted that by the second week of November, the rains will be adverse and urged all persons in flood-prone communities to be prepared and move out to designated camps if need be.

Also speaking, Rivers Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon Emeka Onowu, acknowledged that IDP camps were being prepared for predicted areas that might be affected in the 2021 scientific weather report.

The affected local government areas include Port Harcourt, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Asari Toru, Akuku Toru, Etche, Eleme, Abua/Odual, Andoni, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Obio/Akpor, Khana, Oyigbo, Okrika, Tai, and Ogu/Bolo.







Juliana Masi

Press Officer

Office of the Secretary to the State Government