OurStateOurResponsibility: SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR ESSAY COMPETITION ANNOUNCED





Names of Candidates for the Essay Competition: #OurStateOurResponsibility, have been shortlisted by the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, announced the names of entrants selected for the essay competition, which was introduced by the Ministry, under the second phase of the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign, launched at the beginning of September, 2021.

He said those shortlisted were expected to be at the conference room of the Ministry by 11am on Monday, September 27, 2021 for a physical test to ascertain their original identities.

A statement by the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, disclosed that the shortlisted candidates are:



1. Jessica Hart

2. Samuel William

3. Amarachi Chimezie

4. Jaspar Dorces

5. Jaja Tamunoimiegba Christian

6. Sophia Oyibo

7. Blessing pepple

8. Anyiam Kelechukwu

9. Deborah Adegbami

10. Gift Samuel

11. Okiche Golden

12. Okiche Miracle

13. Orovwigwo Deborah

14. Otuka Goodluck

15. Ziga Paago



The shortlisted Persons are expected to be at the Ministry of Information and Communications, Podium Block, State Secretariat.



Time : 11am.

Date : 27th September 2021