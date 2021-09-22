RIVERS GOVT BEGINS PROCESS TO CHECK FLOODING – Nsirim





***Urges Citizens To Desist From Dumping Refuse In Drains

The Rivers State Government says it is working with relevant agencies to role out the process that will check perennial flooding in the State.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim disclosed this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, today, (22/9/2021).

Nsirim therefore called on those living and doing business in Rivers State to play their part in line with the programme that would be executed by government to address the problem of flooding.

He frowned at the situation where residents of Port Harcourt had turned the drainage systems into refuse bins, “and that is not what it should be.”

“The present administration under Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is desirous to make Rivers State a destination of choice and that is why the government has embarked on massive infrastructural development in line with its urban renewal programme.

“So, what is expected of those living and doing business in Rivers State now, is to co-operate with government to ensure that the urban renewal programme and the plan by government to make this state a destination of choice is realised,” he said.

He noted that the State Government could not do it alone as it required the support of corporate organisations, civil society groups, religious organisations and the media to enlighten their publics on the need to behave as responsible citizens.

He called on the media to embark on massive enlightenment programmes along the line of the roles of citizens in check flooding in the State.

“We believe that if the citizens cooperate with government, as Government is out to ensure that everyone living and doing business in the State does so in a healthy environment, we believe that in the next few days or weeks we will find a solution to this (flooding), he said.

The Commissioner also announced the names of entrants selected for the essay competition on the titled “Our state our responsibility” introduced under the second phase of the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign of the Ministry launched at the beginning of this month.

He said those shortlisted were expected to be at the conference room of the Ministry by 11am on Monday, September 27, 2021 for a physical test to ascertain their original ownership.

Those shortlisted are: Jessica Hart, Samuel William, Amarachi Chimezie, Jasper Dorcas, Jaja Tamunoimiegba Christian, Sophia Oyibo, Blessing Pepple, Anyiam kelechukwu, Deborah Adegbami, Gift Samuel, Okiche Golden, Okiche Miracle, Orovwigwo Deborah, Otuka Goodluck and Ziga Paago.

Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant, Media,

Commissioner for Information and Communications,

Rivers State.

22/9/2021.