UKODHIKO CONGRATULATES ONWO ON EMERGENCE AS DELTA ASSEMBLY MAJORITY LEADER; EXPRESSES CONFIDENCE IN HIS CAPACITY TO DELIVER

Hon Jonathan Ajirioghene Ukodhiko, has,Delta state Commissioner for Energy (r), and Hon. Ferguson Ajiroghene Onwo, Majority Leader, Delta State House of Assembly (l)

Delta state Commissioner for Energy, Hon Jonathan Ajirioghene Ukodhiko, has congratulated Hon. Ferguson Ajiroghene Onwo, on his emergence as Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly.

Engr. Ukodhiko, in a congratulatory message he personally signed, described the choice of Hon. Ferguson Onwo as ‘a square peg in a square hole”, noting that, the Delta state House of Assembly made the right choice by electing Ferguson as the Majority leader of the House.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of Onwo to deliver on his mandate as the Majority Leader of the Delta state House of Assembly, affirming that Onwo, being an advocate of good governance and an ambassador of Governor Okowa’s SMART Agenda, believes Delta state would wear a glittering look of Legislative development.

Engr. Ukodhiko, thanked the state Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the chairman, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State chapter, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso and members of the Delta State House of Assembly for his choice.

