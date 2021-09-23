DELTA COMMITTED TO UNINTERRUPTED POWER SUPPLY TO MINISTRIES, AGENCIES – Ukodhiko

Delta State Commissioner for Energy, Engr. Pastor. Ukodhiko Jonathan Ajirioghene has reafirmed government’s resolution to supply power to all ministries, departments and agencies within the state capital.



Engr. Ukodhiko disclosed this during an assessment visit to the Asaba Independent Power Plant (AIPP) on Wednesday.



The Commissioner who was conducted round the Power Plant in company of the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Anthonia Ubogu and Directors of the ministry expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of the AIPP to ensure that the 8.5 Megawatt capacity is fully ultilized.



Ukodhiko, said “His Excellency Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is very committed to the project and putting an end to power challenge within ministries and agencies of government in Asaba”.



“Despite the economic challenges in the country, the state government is still committed in making service delivery a priority within various ministries and agencies of government”.



He also commended the promoter of the project, Bastanchury Power Solution for delivering the project within the stipulated time given by the state government.



Also present at the visit were Special Assistant to the Commissioner Pastor Sunday Elueni and Personal Assistant Engr. Kingsley Egworome among other staff of the ministry.



