NASS Leaking Roof: REPS MINORITY LEADER RAISES ALARM

Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has raised the alarm over continuous leaking of the roof in the National Assembly chamber, describing it as dangerous to lawmakers’ safety.

Elumelu, who raised a point of order during plenary on Wednesday in Abuja, pointed out to the House the danger inherent in coming to plenary to make laws under a leaking roof.

”Our chamber is leaking. While coming into the chamber this morning, we noticed the cleaner making frantic effort to scoop the water.

“This is dangerous to our day to day lawmaking, we cannot be representing our people and speaking for them under a leaking roof,” he said.

He called on the authorities of the National Assembly to do the needful with a view to averting the total collapse of the edifice.

Reacting to the point of order, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila commended the Minority Leader for the Point of order said that it has been noted, saying, “this is very important to us.”

Leaks from the roof of the National Assembly building had before now disrupted plenary session.

The incident, which followed a downpour, occurred at the ‘White House’, the portion of the Assembly housing both upper and lower legislative chambers.

Many lawmakers were stranded for some minutes before the rain subsided.

The lobby of the National Assembly became impassable while cleaners were immediately mobilised to clear the pool of water