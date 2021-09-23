RIVERS’LL ENSURE SAFE, SECURE ENVIRONMENT FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH – Gov. Wike

***Recommits Support To Security Agencies

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said that his administration will continue to support security agencies in the state to ensure a safe and secure environment for the economic prosperity of citizens.

He said the Rivers State Neighbourhood watch, the Operation Sting and the revitalised C4i security outfits were set up to help provide security to stimulate growth and prosperity of all in Rivers State.

The Governor spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, at the 2021 Conference/Annual General meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Rivers State chapter, in Port Harcourt, today (23/9/2021).

“This administration has embarked on aggressive infrastructural development and a very deliberate urban renewal efforts around the capital to attract local and foreign investors to stimulate our economy.

“We have also opened up local governments through quality road networks. Upgrade of various social and recreational facilities in various local government areas,” he said.

He commended the State chapter of the NIPR for the choice of the theme of the conference: Nigeria’s Security Situation: A Factor in Reputation and National Development adding that stakeholders must begin to act in a very different, drastic and positive strategy to remedy the already battered reputation of Nigeria.

He urged the NIPR to use its expertise and experience to thrive to galvanise and stimulate the populace and government at various levels for the resuscitation of citizens sense of pride and responsibility of whatever was left of the nation’s image and reputation.

“All hands must be on deck especially reputation managers to call on Government at all levels to begin to act in ways and manner that will help to revive the battered image of this country.







Welcoming guests and participants to the conference, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim who is also the State Chairman of NIPR, commended the cordial relationship existing between the institute and the State Government under the leadership of Governor Wike who is a honorary fellow of the Institute.

“Governor Wike has been very supportive of all the activities of the Institute. That is what you also get from a visionary leader who has changed the landscape of Rivers State with infrastructure, with various developmental projects that touch the lives of the ordinary man,” he said.

Nsirim said the state chapter of NIPR was proud to associate with Governor Wike for the giant strides he has recorded and would continue to record until the end of his tenure in 2023.

“As a chapter that is responsive to the development of Nigeria, we have chosen the theme for this year’s conference as our own way of contributing to the national discourse,” he said.

He said the conference would produce a blueprint that would guide national discourse and urged participants to contribute robustly to the conversation.

“It is expected that the fallout of the conference will re-engineer national security and national development with the aim to put our country on the path of rapid growth,” he said.

In his speech, the President and Chairman of Governing Council of NIPR, Malam Mukhtar Sirajo emphasised on the need for all Nigerians to collaborate to fight insecurity currently confronting the country’s economic and political stability.

He welcomed the theme of the conference saying that it was coming at the time the Institute had gotten sufficient worry about national security, peace and economic development.

In his keynote address, Dr. Ike Neliaku chronicled the increasing violent crimes that had claimed thousands of lives in the various parts of Nigeria and submitted that the rising insecurity situation in the country had impacted and would continue to impact negatively on corporate and national reputation.

He said the worrisome development would have concomitant consequence on individual and national development.



















Chairman of the conference, His Majesty Felix Otuwarikpo said the conference was put together to dissect the current carnage affecting the Nigerian nation. “As an Institute we will leverage on the conference to proffer solutions to the security challenges affecting the nation.”

The conference also featured the presentation of awards for good public relations and community development to some distinguished members and organisation.

Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant, Media,

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications,

Rivers State.

23/9/2021.