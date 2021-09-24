DELTA FIRST LADY COMMISERATES WITH MACAULAY, OVER MOTHER’S DEATH

***Pays Condolence Visit to Macaulay

Dame Edith Okowa, wife of Delta State Governor and First Lady of the State, signing the condolence register at the Macaulay’s residence, when she visited former Delta SSG Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, to commiserate with him over the mother’s demise.

The wife of the Governor of Delta State and First Lady of the State, Dame Edith Okowa has commiserated with former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay over the mother’s demise.



Macaulay’s mother, Mrs. Macaulay died at the age of 88 at her hometown Owhelogbo in Isoko North Local Government Area of the State.



Dame Okowa who paid a condolence visit to Macaulay, Wednesday in Asaba, extolled Mama’s virtues noting that she lived a life well spent.



“To God be the glory for a life well spent. We thank God for Mama’s love for Christ. We also know that for as many that served God, such a person will be with Him on the last day.” She stated.



Besides, she enjoined the former SSG to take solace in the fact that in line with everyone’s desire, he was the one burying the mother and not the other way round.



The First Lady prayed to God to give the living the grace to please Him with their life styles, as well as give Macaulay the grace to effectively coordinate the family in love and unity.