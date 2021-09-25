DELTA GOVT ASSURES FED. AGENCIES OF SUPPORT TOWARDS EFFECTIVE SERVICE DELIVERY

Chief Patrick Ukah, Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG)

The Delta State Government has assured federal agencies in the state that it will continue to support them towards effective service delivery in the state subject to the availability of funds.



The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, gave the assurance when staff of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Asaba yesterday.



The SSG stated that the services of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria could not be overemphasised and called the attention of the Federal Government on the need to increase the funding of the federal government parastatals and agencies in the state to enable them deliver on their various core mandates to the people.



Chief Ukah assured them that their request to attend the annual bar conference would be looked into, adding that that their other requests would be subject to availability of funds.

Mrs. Flora Imo, Delta State Coordinator, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria

The State Coordinator of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, Mrs. Flora Imo, said they were in the office of the SSG to intimate him on the duties of the council and to seek the state governments intervention in the aspect of financial and logistic support in order to carry out their duties effectively.



She stated that the functions of the Legal Aid Council include giving legal services to indigent citizens who could not afford the services of lawyers, visiting Correctional Centers across the state to decongest the centers and also visiting police stations to monitor illegal arrests, amongst others.