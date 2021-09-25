GET INVOLVED IN POLITICAL PROCESS, OKOWA TELLS YOUTHS

The Delta State Government has charged youths in the state to participate fully in the electoral process so that they can contribute their own quota in the governance of the state.

Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, gave this charge on Friday, 24/9/2021, during the Ikolobie Ndokwa Youth Summit (Grand Finale) which held at Owessei Primary School, Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, said the youths had all it takes to make impact in governance if they become united and speak with one voice which will make them a formidable force during elections.

Senator Okowa admonished the youths to join in the electoral process by ensuring that they register in the ongoing INEC registration exercise, while also urging PDP youths to take advantage of the online registration so that they can become registered members of the party.

The Governor commended Ikolobie Ndokwa for organising the summit which has succeeded in bringing all the youths in Ndokwa nation under one body, noting that with this they can achieve more for Ndokwa nation.

He assured the Ndokwa ethnic nationality that his administration will ensure that more infrastructural developments will be carried out in the state till the last day of the administration and the Ndokwa nation will not be left out of it.

Earlier in his address, the President General of Ikolobie Ndokwa, Comrade Anslem Nzete, said the body was established in 2019 with the aim of keeping Ndokwa youths abreast with government policies and programmes.

He said the initiative was to get the youths of Ndokwa nation to brainstorm with their leaders on the way forward for the Ndokwa people.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Ikolobie Ndokwa, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, said the summit is to brainstorm on issues affecting Ndokwa youths with a view to galvanizing them to become more relevant in the political landscape and relate better with their leaders, adding that the summit will also propagate the good works of the governor.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioner for Finance, Okenmor Fidelis Tilijie, Commissioner for Youth Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, and the Commissioner for Housing, Chief Festus Ochonogor, among others, commended Ikolobie Ndokwa for organising the summit.

They urged them to continue to sensitize Ndokwa youths on the achievements of the present administration and galvanize them to vote PDP in the 2023 general elections.