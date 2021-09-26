Elumelu Constituency Projects: ISSELE-MKPITIME, 7 OTHER COMMUNITIES, GET TOWN HALLS, PALACES

Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives

The landscape of Aniocha and Oshimili Local Governments, will further be beautified as construction work has commenced on eight constituency projects earmarked for eight Communities within Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State.

The projects, initiated by Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, are part of his 2021 Constituency projects delivery schedule for the People of Aniocha/ Oshimili Federal Constituency.

The benefiting communities include; Issele-Mkpitime, Ukwu-Uzu, Ezi, and Idumuje-Ugboko.

Others are Nsukwa, Olodu, Idumuje-Unor and Obomkpa.

Ultra-Modern Multipurpose Community Town halls are being Constructed in Issele-Mkpitime, Ezi, Idumuje-Ugboko, Nsukwa, Ukwu-Nzu and Olodu, while construction work for Ultra Modern Obi’s Palaces, has equally commenced in Obomkpa and Idumuje-Unor.

Works on the new palace for Idumuje-Unor was temporarily slowed to enable the Contractor adhere to adjustments on the original design as requested by the traditional ruler of the Community, HRM, Obi Charles Anyasi III.

Onicha-Olona community, where the contractor was ready for the construction of an Ultra modern Palace, could not agree on the land and location for the project within the community.

These constituency projects being carried out by Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, are in fulfillment of his electoral pledge to the people for giving him their mandate to represent Aniocha/ Oshimili Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

The Projects are expected to be completed and handed over to the communities by the end of this year.