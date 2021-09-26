PORT HARCOURT LAW SCHOOL CAMPUS’LL BE BEST IN NIGERIA – Prof. Chiroma





The director general, Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Chiroma, has expressed optimism that the new Port Harcourt campus of the institution will be the best in the country.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed in a report that Prof. Chiroma made the assertion when he paid a working visit to inspect ongoing civil construction work at the Nabo Bekinbo Graham-Douglas campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

The director general accompanied the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to assess progress of work at both the Nabo Graham Douglas campus, Rumueme and staff quarters at New Government Residential Area, Port Harcourt.

He expressed gratitude to the State government for the intervention to build and deliver the Port Harcourt campus in order to help address the challenge of inadequate lecture and accommodation space for the ever increasing number of students seeking to acquire vocational legal training at the current campuses of the Nigerian Law School in the country.

“The last time we were here was when the ground breaking ceremony took place, and today there is massive construction going on and there is progress. I want to thank His Excellency and the good people of Rivers State for this progress.”







Chiroma, who observed that the teeming rainy season in Rivers state has slowed down the pace of work, noted that the amazing aspect of the project is that the quality of materials used for the raft foundation at the Nabo Bekinbo Graham-Douglas campus is world class.

“The kind of materials used with what we have seen on ground, it is unimaginable, it is excellent. I can assure you that the problem we will be having is about our students, who will prefer to be posted to this place with what I have seen.

“That is the battle we are going to be faced with. But, I can assure you that all our Law School campus are the same, but with the development going on here, it is going to be a problem for us to decide who comes to Port Harcourt. From what I have seen it is going to be the best.”

Facilities under construction at the Port Harcourt campus will comprise 14 structures including 1500 capacity classroom blocks, hostel blocks, students multipurpose hall, 16 units 3-bedroom flat staff quarters with swimming pool, gymnasium and lawn tennis court.

Other facilities are, library, moot court/law clinic building, sick bay, administrative block, cafeteria and sporting facilities for students.