Ikemba Idemili Conferment: BRO. OBUAH DEDICATES AWARD TO GOD, GOV WIKE, LESS PRIVILEGED

PRESS STATEMENT

Conferment Of IKEMBA IDEMILI:

OBUAH DEDICATES AWARD TO GOD, GOV WIKE, LESS PRIVILEGED



Amid pomp and pageantry, Bro Felix Amechi Obuah, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Saturday, September 25, 2021 was conferred with the most prestigious IKEMBA IDEMILI by the 17 Idemili Towns in North and South Idemili Local Government Areas of Anambra State.



The Award which entitles the recipient membership of the Igwe-in-Council of all the 17 towns also qualifies him as an honorary indigene of Idemili land as a whole.



Elated Bro. Obuah who also holds the traditional title of MBA-ANABARA-AGU I, EZE ORASHI I, OSAEMIRI KA OGBALIKPO, PARAMOUNT RULER, GO-ROUND COMMUNITY amongst others expressed his appreciation to the traditional rulers of Idemili, Kingmakers, opinion leaders and the good people of Idemili for finding him worthy for the honour.



Strengthened by the support of his home state, Rivers, powered by the quality leadership of His Excellency, Chief Bar. Nyesom Wike that has made Rivers State the epicenter of good governance and exemplary leadership in Nigeria, the IKEMBA IDEMILI (HIGH CHIEF FELIX AMECHI OBUAH) said he dedicated the Title to God and Gov Wike for what God is using the governor to do in the state.



The honour, he said, is for all Rivers people particularly the less privileged, and goes to show that the infrastructural revolution in the State being powered by the Wike administration is a potential value for all Rivers sons and daughters and has also shored up events and great minds in the state to the front burner of national discourse.



Bro Obuah promised to use his new position of IKEMBA IDEMILI which also makes him a fellow of Nzuko Ime Obi and honorary member of Leaders of Thought (Idemili) to enhance the good relationship between Rivers people and their neighbouring Igbo people for the collective good of the two ethnic nationalities.



“This honour bestowed on me is not for me alone. It’s an honour to the Rivers State government, the mass of Rivers people and particularly the less privileged. It goes further to show that whatever you do as a people or as an individual, people are watching you. Our individual and collective conduct has a lot to continue to our good image as the people-oriented leadership of Gov Nyesom Wike has demonstrated by adding value and honour to all Rivers people anywhere in this country.













This is why I do not hesitate to dedicate this Award to God, Governor Wike and the less privileged. To God be the glory and may God bless Rivers State”, IKEMBA IDEMILI prayed.





Jerry Needam



Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah,

Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).



Monday, September 27, 2021.