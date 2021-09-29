REPS MINORITY LEADER, ELUMELU, MOURNS JUSTICE OSEJI





The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has expressed deep grief over the demise of Justice Chukwudumebi Oseji of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, who died on Monday, 27 September, 2021.

Elumelu, in a statement on Wednesday, September 29th, said he was devastated by the sad and shocking news of the death of the eminent jurist, describing it as a monumental loss to the judiciary and the nation at large.

The minority leader described Justice Oseji as a legal luminary, who contributed immensely to the development of jurisprudence in Nigeria, adding that the country, no doubt, will miss his legal and intellectual capacity.

“The death of His Lordship, Justice Chukwudumebi Oseji, an illustrious son of Aniocha North Local Government Area, in Delta state is sad and devastating.

“We have lost a great son and brother, who gave himself to the development of jurisprudence in Nigeria.

“I sincerely convey my heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Dr. (Mrs) Minne Oseji, the Oseji family of Idumuji-Unor and indeed the people of Aniocha North Local Government Area for this irreparable loss.

While sympathysing with the Chief Justice of the Federation over the death of the Justice of the Supreme Court, the Minority Leader also condoled with the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, noting that Justice Oseji’s death is a great loss not only to Delta State, but also to Nigeria as a whole.

Elumelu prayed God to console the Oseji family at this moment of grief and grant eternal rest to the faithful departed