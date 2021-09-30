Just-In: PDP GOVERNORS VOTE TO ZONE CHAIRMANSHIP TO NORTH





Governors elected on the platform of the PDP have voted for the zoning of the party chairmanship to the North. This comes strongly on the heels of the decision of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led zoning Committee to maintain the existing zoning arrangement in the party to swap executive positions between North and South.

At the meeting of the PDP governors held on Wednesday, September 29th, they voted 9-3 in favour of the North.

3 northern governors: Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Adamu Fintiri (Adamawa) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba), voted for the chairmanship to be zoned to the south. Only one northern governor, Samuel Ortom (Benue), voted for the chairmanship to be in the north.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state (North) and chairman of the PDP governors forum, did not vote as he presided over the meeting.



He too is believed to be eyeing the presidential ticket, having run unsuccessfully in the party primary in 2019.



The other PDP governors who voted in favour of Northern chairmanship are: Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and Douye Diri (Bayelsa).



The meeting had also resolved to pass the resolution of the governors to the zoning committee of the national convention.