OKOWA, BELLO, IHEDIOHA, OTHERS FOR COMRADE EGUGBO’S BOOK LAUNCH







CLOCKWISE: Gov Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta State), Gov Yahaya Bello (Kogi State), Hon. Emeka Ihedioha (former Gov. Imo state) and Chief Dele Omenogor (GM/COO, Arkleen Oil and Gas Limited)

The much-awaited book on pilgrimage, authored by a renowned journalist and Special Assistant, Media to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Comrade Fidelis Egugbo has been slated for public presentation in Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.



Titled: “The Experience,” the book is about religious pilgrimage captured through the journalistic eyes of Egugbo.



A result-oriented administrator who has the fear of God, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his Kogi State counterpart who has proven to be a realistic politician, Governor Yahaya Bello will be the Special Guests of Honour at the occasion which will have a renowned lawmaker and astute administrator, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, former Governor, Imo State, as Chairman, while Chief Dele Omenogor, General Manager/Chief Operating Officer, Arkleen Oil and Gas Limited is the Chief launcher of the book.



An author and philanthropist, Hon. Joshua Opia, will review the book.



The Experience is about some seldomly projected features of Christian pilgrimage with significant acknowledgement of the deliberate efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State in consciously encouraging and supporting the growth of Christianity in this part of the world.



The book chronicles religious sites in Israel and Rome, backed with passages from the Holy Bible; it talks about how Nigeria can be better; the need to encourage pilgrimage; and why Christians should not waver in their belief.

According to Egugbo, “I was motivated to write this book as a Christian who has always believed that ‘you do not need to see before you believe’ yet, through miraculous ways, He made me to go to Rome and Israel to see.

“Again, a lot of persons may not have the privilege of going on pilgrimage and from the eyes of one who saw, the book presents literally the sites to the reader; also, it will refresh the memories or become a constant reminder about personal encounter to those who have gone on pilgrimage while intending pilgrims will take the book as a practical guide.



Comrade Fidelis Egugbo (l), author of “The Experience”

“As the Special Assistant, Media to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, I am happy with the journey so far, the way Christian communities including people of other religions who believe in the circular nature of Nigeria are waiting for the release of the book and assurances from different quarters that they will attend the presentation.



“By the grace of God, we shall all gather at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, Delta State to relive our experiences as pilgrims, see ourselves once again, this time around, not in Rome or Israel but in Asaba as some pilgrims are calling it, a reunion for pilgrims.



“No doubt, the book will be relevant to Christians, researchers, and all those who believe in the capable hands of the Supreme Being.



“The member representing Ndokwa West Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Charles Emetulu captured how deep Governor Okowa is in Christianity when he said that, the governor cannot speak without making reference to the Holy Bible, so, it was not a surprise that apart from sponsoring us on pilgrimage, he also, wrote the Foreword to the book.”



Egugbo disclosed that through the efforts of his friends who are working for the presentation of the book, the Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Dr. Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu will be the Chairman of the Day, wife of the Anglican Bishop of Ndokwa Diocese, Mrs Joy Obiosa (Mama Ndokwa) will be the Mother of the Day.



Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon (Barr.) Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief (Sir) Benjamin Elue, Distinguished Senator James Manager, the Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Commissioner for Finance, Delta State, Chief (Sir) Fidelis Tilije will be Guests of Honour.



Chief Christopher Osisike, Chairman, Oduah Hotels and Suites, Warri, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Novena University, Dr. Chuks Ochonogor, notable politicians cum captains of industries, Prince Ned Nwoko, Olorogun (Barr.) Fred Majemite, Chief James Auguye, Chief Abel Esievo, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwado, Barr. Ejaife Odebala, Chief (Sir) Monday Onyeme, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Dr. (Pharm.) Nelson Ejakpovi, Mr Nelson Inalu, among several others will launch the book.



The book is available in both hard cover and paperback editions and will soon be available on Amazon.com for worldwide purchase. Delivery of the book nationwide will commence in the month of November, 2021.