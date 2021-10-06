OKOWA ASSURES TEACHERS OF GOVERNMENT’S COMMITMENT TO ENSURING THEIR SAFETY

The Delta State Government has assured all teachers in the state of it’s commitment to ensuring their safety as the country grapples with security challenges.

The Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, gave the assurance yesterday during the occasion of the 2021 World Teachers’ Day celebration held at the Cenotaph, Asaba.

Senator Okowa, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, said it was imperative to draw attention to another aspect of the challenges facing the education system which bordered on insecurity.

He said that as we celebrate the teachers day today, we must not loose sight of the teachers and students currently in various dens of kidnappers as well as schools that have been shut down for safety and security reasons in parts of the country.

The governor noted that it was incumbent on governments at all levels to proffer workable solutions to the identified challenges facing not just teachers and students but the educational system generally.

Senator Okowa said the theme of the teachers day celebration “Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery” was relevant and crucial to the realities of the nation in view of the multi faceted challenges affecting the educational system in the society.

He equally noted that the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world with it’s disruption to social life and learning had brought gaps in the education sector that needed to be closed urgently.

The governor said in closing these gaps, the school calendar was subjected to series of reviews to ensure the sustenance of the learning process.

He assured that his administration will continue to encourage and promote policies that will enhance the working conditions of teachers and the learning environment.

In their remarks, the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, and the Commissioner for Technical Education, Hon. Shola Daibo, assured teachers in the state that the state government will continue to provide conducive environment in public schools in the state so that teaching and learning can be effective.

The State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Reginald Bayoko, said teachers contributed immensely to the laying of foundation for peoples’ development and urged them not to relent as there would not be doctors, engineers, politicians and others without teachers.



The ceremony featured match past by teachers from the twenty five local government areas where the SSG, on behalf of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, took the salute.



Mr. Bayoko urged all to take the issues of COVID-19 seriously and get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Delta State wing, Comrade Titus Okotie, stated that the Teachers’ Day celebration was a day for stock taking and sober reflection on the past, present and future challenges in their quest of making teaching profession noble.

Comrade Okotie commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the completion and commissioning of the Teachers’ Professional Development Centre at Owa Oyibu and expressed the hope that more significant improvements would be made to reposition the education sector in the state.

The National President of NUT, Dr. Nasir Idris, commended the Federal Government for the sustenance of the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards aimed at promoting excellence in service amongst teachers, administrators and schools in Nigeria.

Dr. Idris drew the attention of the federal government to the challenges of insecurity, implementation of national minimum wage, retirement age of teachers and shortage of teachers in schools and urged the teachers to remain committed to the ideals of the profession.

Others in their goodwill messages stated the importance of teachers in the society and urged governments at all levels to take the issues of teachers seriously.