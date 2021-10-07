OKOWA TASKS NIGERIANS ON READING CULTURE, SYMPATHIES WITH WRITERS; AS EGUGBO PRESENTS “The Experience’

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Asaba, tasked Nigerians to develop a reading culture to encourage writers in the country.



Okowa, represented by the State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije, gave the charge at the presentation of a book titled: “The Experience,” authored by Mr Fidelis Egugbo, a Journalist in Asaba.



Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and former Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo were also represented at the book launch.



Okowa, who was the Special guest of honour, while commending the author for putting his experience on his pilgrimage to Israel in a book for posterity, said that writing a book was brain tasking, time consuming and demands commitment.



According to him, writing a book is time consuming and demands concentrations to be able to connect in the mind and brain and replicate the ideas in a book for others to understand whatever you have read.



“It is a difficult task for those who took the pains to put what they have thought in their mind and brain together in writing for others to read and understand.



“Unfortunately as it were, those of us who are in this clime, Nigeria, find it so difficult to read and so, sometimes I pity those who write book, particularly now that the world has gone digital”.



He used the opportunity to call on public officers to endeavour to leave a legacy by impacting on their people.

Chairman of the event, former governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha, represented by a former Secretary to Imo Government, Mr Uche Onyeagucha lauded the author and advised that he worked towards making the book available online to capture more readership that it deserves.



“I want to commend the author for making out time to document his experience on pilgrimage to Israel, I recommend this book to all and I believe that this book will benefit the people of Delta and Nigerian in general.



“I want to advise that this book be made available online for e-learning given that the world is now technology driven; I know that Delta has a strategic role to play in moving Nigeria forward”, Ihedioha said.



Gov. Bello, the Guest of honour, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Mr Ahmed Mohammed but spoke through Mr Moses Okafor, a member of his cabinet, also lauded the author.



Bello said that the book could be a tool to promote unity and peace in the country rather than the agitations and divisive tendencies seen in the religious bodies today.



He added that it was good for government to support religious activities but not for it to take complete ownership of the projects.



According to Bello, pilgrimage should be supported but not to be totally funded by any government.



“I believe that this book will be used to as a clarion call to stretch out our hands and work for peaceful Nigeria”.



The Chief Launcher, Chief Dele Omeneogor, urged the people to support the author to enable him print more copies and to make it available online.







On his part, the Book Reviewer, Mr Joshua Opia said that the five chapters book of 122 pages was a must read for all particularly those going on pilgrimage to Israel.



In a vote of thanks, Egugbo appreciated the governors and all the attendees for honouring his invitation prayed God to bless them for their support.



The highpoint of the occasion was the book launch led by the chief launcher, the governors and other personalities at the occasion.





















