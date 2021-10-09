GOVT TO SUSTAIN ZENITH BANK DELTA PRINCIPALS’ CUP FOOTBALL COMPETITION – Okowa



The Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured that the state will sustain the Zenith Bank Delta Principals’ Cup Football Competition by deepening its collaboration with Zenith Bank.

Senator Okowa gave this assurance at the kick off ceremony of the 5th edition of the competition which held at the St Patricks’ College, Asaba, yesterday.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government ( SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, said that soccer stars had been discovered through the sporting event and expressed hope that in future some of the football talents discovered from the competition would feature in the national football teams and also make impacts at the international level.

He expressed optimism that the competition would be formidable enough to attract additional sponsorship from top flight companies and the attention of key football institutions like the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Federation International Football Association (FIFA)

The Governor commended Zenith Bank and Hidea-Plus Limited for partnering with the state government in organizing the competition and stated that the state government would continue to support the competition as it was an integral part of it’s Smart Agenda mantra.

In her address, the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Hon. Rose Ezewu, noted that the competition was aimed at identifying budding talents and nurturing them to become world class football stars.

She said the competition was open to all public and private schools in the state and enjoined parents, guardians, Principals, Teachers, and other stakeholders to encourage wide-spread participation of students.

The kick-off for the start of the competition was taken by Chief Ukah, on behalf of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The opening match for the competition was between Westend Mixed Secondary School, Asaba, and Niger Mixed Secondary School, Asaba, and the encounter ended 5-1 in favour of Westend Mixed Secondary school.