PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY SET TO RESOLVE LANDLORDS, TENANTS CLASH IN DELTA; ALLOCATE PLOTS AT EAGLE GARDEN ESTATE TO BENEFICIARIES

ASABA/Nigeria: In keeping with its core objectives of proving houses to Nigerians through a painless process, the Management of Eagle Heights Properties and Investments Limited have commenced the allocation of plots of land to beneficiaries in Delta State, at its Eagle Garden Estate, located at Isele Azagba, a few kilometres away from Asaba, the State Capital.



This is coming up in a time, housing considered one of the basic necessity of man, is considerably lacking within Asaba, with rentage scare and costly.



The exercise which saw over 35 persons allocated parcels of land was witnessed by friends of the company, and potential customers.



Speaking to reporters before the commencement of the allocation, Managing Director of Eagle Heights Properties and Investment Limited, Dr Mabel Mabulu-Monina, said the land sizing, 65 by 100 feet, have 20 percent of the total cost as first installment paid before being allocated land, while the remaining amount would be spread within the next one year and six month



She emphasized that the master plan of the area was designed to include recreational centers commercial area, perimeter fencing and security house which would be developed alongside other facilities.

Dr Mabel Magbulu-Monina, Managing Director of Eagle Heights Properties and Investment Limited

On the possible reduction in the cost of acquiring a plot with the Eagle Height Garden, which stands at 20 percent upfront payment, and maybe costly to many, as the area is mainly populated by Civil Servants, Dr Mabulu-Monina explained that in the near future a template would be generated to ease payment plan for interested civil servants and others to enable them acquire land.



She advised that Deltans should make good use of the opportunity provided by the company to own a home of theirs, by visiting the office for enquiry



The effort of the company can be seen as complimentary to support the Delta State Government in her on-going Project on 500 Housing Units at Ogwashi-uku, for Deltans, Civil servants and proffer solutions to end the menace of incessant clash between Landlords and Tenants in Asaba over high cost of house rent.



The MD of Eagle’s Height Properties Ltd, said the company will continue to uphold its core values of integrity, competence and capacity, to achieve their vision and mission to become the prominent and wholesome Real Estate Company and providers of luxurious affordable homes in Nigeria.



According to her, a plot of land 65ft by 100ft costs 1.8 Million naira, advising every Deltan who want to own a home, to take advantage of the affordable housing scheme, Eagle Garden is providing.



A beneficiary, Mr Dickson Iwegbue said owning a plot of land and paying instalmentally had made it easy for many to become property owners, and noted the gesture would give access to affordable housing and he encourage Deltans to invest.



For Mr & Mrs Tuoyo Chinwe Arubi, Mr Ifeanyi Didacus, Mr. Uchendu Williams and others expressed their joy during separate interview with our reporter as the media closely monitored the land allocation and issuance of deed of conveyance, or documents on transfer of land ownership and thank the Company for the opportunity to own a and build a home for themselves in nearest future at affordable rate.