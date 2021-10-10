Boxing: FURY KNOCKS OUT WILDER IN ROUND 11

British boxer, Tyson Fury, also known as the Gypsy king, knocked out Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight crown, in the third installment of their much anticipated trilogy boxing classic, which took plave6 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA.

Boxing aficionados will recall that the trilogy had been conceived after a controversial draw in their first meeting in 2018 and seventh-round stoppage from Fury last time out in their explosive meeting at the MGM Grand in February 2020.

Fury, who dethroned the American Deontay Wilder twenty months ago, dominated a fight which can best be described as a tale of five knockdowns and had seemed like ending as early as round 5, but slugged on till the 11th, to extend his undefeated professional record to 32 fights, after being floored twice in the fourth round.

Wilder, who weighed in at 17st compared to Fury’s 19st, started aggressively and looking to dictate from the opening bell with a series of jabs to the body, as Fury took his time to size up his opponent and fashion out a fight plan, which yielded dividends in the third round, when he floored the Brown bomber in round 3.

But Wilder quickly recovered and delivered two big right hand haymakers in quick succession in round 4 to daze fury and create the impression of an early night for spectators, only for both men to show tremendous resilience with the Briton taking full control of the fight from round 7, until the inevitable end when Fury landed a right that ended the fight after 11 enthralling rounds. in round 11.

Fury had earlier knocked down Wilder in the 10th, before delivering the killer blow in the 11th to bring the much hyped Fury/Wilder trilogy in what many fans will remember as one of the most exciting chapters of heavyweight boxing in this generation, to a beffiting climax.

“I was down a couple of times, I was hurt, Wilder is a strong puncher. It was a great fight. I will not make any excuses, Wilder is a top fighter, he gave me a run for my money. I always say I am the best fighter in the world and he is the second best.

“Don’t ever doubt me. When the chips are down I can always deliver. I am the greatest heavyweight champion of my era” said a victorious Tyson Fury.

To achieve this boast however and become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000, Fury, who has passed every challenge thrown his way, will need to take the titles now held by Ukrainian, Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk, who stunned Anthony Joshua in September by a unanimous points decision after 15 rounds, to claim all three titles of WBF, IBF and WBO crowns, in what was obviously one biggest unexpected upsets in this boxing era, now looks set to face the Nigerian born British boxer in a rematch which could take place as early as March next year.

This eagerly anticipated rematch was confirmed after Joshua’s, promoter Eddie Hearn declared just before Saturday’s fight between Fury and Wilder, that Joshua had triggered his rematch clause against the Usyk.



Fury must therefore wait a bit to see if Joshua can win back his WBF, IBF and WBO crowns from the Ukrainian Usyk, but in the Gypsy king’s mind there is no doubt as to who is the greatest heavyweight of this enticing era.

“I have proved time and again that I can never be written off,” he added. “I didn’t have my best performance but I pulled it out of the bag when it needed to be done.

“He did keep getting up but it was that final right hand to the side of the head that finished him.

“I wasn’t hurt. You get hit, you wake up on the floor. I got up and was very conscious the whole time. I was one punch away from knocking him out in the whole fight.

“I am the greatest heavyweight champion of my era, without a doubt. Number one. If you play with fire long enough you will get burned,” he said.







Images from internet sources