OurStateOurResponsibility: NSIRIM PRESENTS AWARDS TO ESSAY COMPETITION WINNERS, TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12











The Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications is set to present awards to winners of the essay competition in the second phase of the advocacy campaign organised by the Ministry hash tagged #OurStateOurResponsibility.



A statement by the Ministry on Sunday (10/10/2021) indicated that six winners who emerged after the last screening process of the competition would be presented with their awards on Tuesday.



The ceremony will be hosted by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, while the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kanye Ebeku and the State Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Prince Ohia will be special guests.



The ceremony which will hold at the Ministry of Information and Communications at 12 noon

is the first segment of the second phase of the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign with skits, theme songs and short films on the theme: “our State our responsibility” following.



The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim had said that the second phase of the campaign was to engender citizens participation in governance and to own the NEw Rivers Vision blueprint of the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s administration in Rivers State.



He said the competition would also be used to set the right values in place for people to begin to showcase merit, hardwork and integrity in society.



The essay competition was limited to people between the ages 16 and 25 years while the others are open to all.



Winners of the various courses will have prizes, consolation prizes and will be celebrated as the face of the Ministry’s #OurStateOurResponsibility campaign for a quarter.





Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant (media),

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications,

Rivers State.



10/10/2021.