Health, MEDICAL, News

IANA To Sponsor 3-Day Free Medical Outreach In Issele-Uku

By Patrick Ochei

The Issele Association of North America (IANA), comprising Issele-Uku, Issele-Azagba and Issele-Mkpitime indigenes living in the US and Canada, will between 15th and 17th October, 2021, host a 3-day Medical Outreach at the Pilgrim Baptist Hospital Issele-Uku for the benefit of patients from these three Communities and visitors alike.

The group is organising this health programme as part of her annual give-back to these communities making up IANA.

The medical mission is supported by the Anioma Medical Professionals Forum, a group of young Anioma Doctors, Pharmacists and Laboratory experts who would be carrying out the function on behalf of IANA.

The following are line up of services during the programme: Free Consultation and Counselling, Free Drug Distribution, Free Eye Screening and Dispensing of Lenses, Free Laboratory Assay (Blood Sugar, Hepatitis B, etc), Surgical Procedures (Hernia Repairs, Excision Biopsy, etc), Dental Awareness Campaigns and Dental Surgeries, Physiotherapy Care and Counselling and more.

The Medical Mission which is billed to hold in Issele-Uku from Friday 15th – Sunday 17th October, 2021, starting from 9AM in the morning of each day was officially announced by the National President of IANA, Mr. Matthew Azuh, the Chairman of IANA Health Committee, Mr. Vincent Nwaesei and President of Anioma Medical Professionals Forum, Dr. Alexander Awunor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.