IANA To Sponsor 3-Day Free Medical Outreach In Issele-Uku

– By Patrick Ochei

The Issele Association of North America (IANA), comprising Issele-Uku, Issele-Azagba and Issele-Mkpitime indigenes living in the US and Canada, will between 15th and 17th October, 2021, host a 3-day Medical Outreach at the Pilgrim Baptist Hospital Issele-Uku for the benefit of patients from these three Communities and visitors alike.

The group is organising this health programme as part of her annual give-back to these communities making up IANA.

The medical mission is supported by the Anioma Medical Professionals Forum, a group of young Anioma Doctors, Pharmacists and Laboratory experts who would be carrying out the function on behalf of IANA.

The following are line up of services during the programme: Free Consultation and Counselling, Free Drug Distribution, Free Eye Screening and Dispensing of Lenses, Free Laboratory Assay (Blood Sugar, Hepatitis B, etc), Surgical Procedures (Hernia Repairs, Excision Biopsy, etc), Dental Awareness Campaigns and Dental Surgeries, Physiotherapy Care and Counselling and more.

The Medical Mission which is billed to hold in Issele-Uku from Friday 15th – Sunday 17th October, 2021, starting from 9AM in the morning of each day was officially announced by the National President of IANA, Mr. Matthew Azuh, the Chairman of IANA Health Committee, Mr. Vincent Nwaesei and President of Anioma Medical Professionals Forum, Dr. Alexander Awunor.