CSR: OUR AIM IS TO EMPOWER THE LESS PRIVILEGED, YOUTHS – Oil Servicing Firm



Ambassador Prayer Pemu (r), Spokesman, MLJ Marine Oil and Gas Limited

The management of MLJ Marine Oil and Gas Limited has said the company is committed to youth development through award of scholarship to indigent students and other empowerment schemes.



The company said it was particularly touched by the desire of the less privileged in their area of operation,to aspire for higher studies.



Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, spokesman for the company, Ambassador Prayer Pemu said several persons who are less privileged have been trained over the years as a result of their intervention.



“We have assisted them and today, some are graduates. We have extended the gesture to others, through an open award of scholarship to verified indigent persons.



“It’s been eight years now, and we have not relented in doing our best for people. This is our little way of giving back to the society.



“There are thousands of people that are in dire need of help, so as a company, we will always do our best to better their lot,” he said.



Speaking at an event to mark the 11th year of the company, he said corporate social responsibility was one of the core mandates of MLJ Marine.



He said, the company has been more involved in youth empowerment, as a measure to reduce restiveness and positive engage the productive sector of the populace.



“I like to talk to the youths because I am one of them. The youths are my primary constituency, because I relate with them, irrespective of class or race.



“I see myself being privileged to talk with the future generations in Nigeria. We can take this country by storm, in our different fields of endeavours.



“We cannot all be politicians, that is why we must strive to hit it big genuinely in what we know how to do.



“Eleven years of consistency in the oil and gas sector has been rewarding. I believe that youths can do well if given the right opportunities.



“But the society we find ourselves today, does not bring opportunities to you, you have to create it.



“MLJ Marine has brought respite to those with meagre resources, because we believe we can reach the unreachable, through our CSR,” Pemu said.