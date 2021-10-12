Nwabueze Commends Building Committee, As Renovation Of St. Theresa’s Hospital Issele-Uku, Kicks-Off







– By Patrick Ochei



US based medical practitioner and Global Coordinator, Fundraising Committee for St. Theresa’s Maternity and Hospital Issele-Uku Building Project, Dr. Augustine Nwabueze has commended the Building Committee members for their proactiveness towards actualising the dream of having the Hospital not only renovated, but properly remodelled to stand a test of time.



Nwabueze who sent his commendation message digitally, said there was need to appreciate the home based Committee for the great work they had commenced with diligence and dexterity.



He also appealed to patients within Issele-Uku and environs to bear with the Hospital Management over the renovation, maintaining that there is no other time to achieve the rehabilitation of the Hospital’s structures but now.



The diasporan medical expert nonetheless, thumbed up for the resilience of the Senior Doctor in the hospital, Dr. Seun who had been doggedly patriotic and committed towards the goals of achieving health development in the community.



Dr. Nwabueze however, called on Issele-Uku indigenes at home and abroad, including friends and well-wishers to kindly donate towards the Building Project in the interest of getting the job properly and adequately executed.



He stressed that a lot of persons had waited to see the project commenced before making their contributions, insisting that this is the best time to support the project financially so as to run it through and non stop.

Nwabueze equally thanked those that made contributions from their private resources, praying God to reward and replenish them as they continue to support community efforts and self-help projects such as this.



At the site today for supervision were Rev. Fr. Jude Onyebadi, Rev. Fr. Norbert Uchunno, Mr. Onyema Ashibuogwu and Deacon Patrick Ochei who certified the pace of work to be satisfactory, while looking forward to achieving so much in the next one week.