WIKE COMMITTED TO MAKE RIVERS CENTRE PIECE OF DEVELOPMENT SAYS NSIRIM; AS MISS SOPHIA OYIBO WINS ESSAY COMPETITION, BECOMES FACE OF #OurStateOurResponsibility Campaign







The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has said that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s achievements are driven by his commitment to make Rivers State a centre piece of development to Nigeria.



Nsirim said this during the presentation of prizes to awards winners in the just concluded essay competition of the second phase the Ministry’s #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, 12/10/2021.



“Governor Wike has redefined governance in Nigeria through his visionary leadership. When it comes to democratic governance in Nigeria, Rivers State is top-notch because of Governor Wike.



“Rivers State is leading the way in democratic governance in Nigeria today because of our Visionary leader”



Nsirim said that the first phase of the #OurStateOurReaponsibilty campaign was an Advocacy visit, where all major stake holder groups of the State were communicated the message that everyone living and doing business in the State has a shared prosperity to protect and that the prosperity of the State is their prosperity. “They all bought into the vision of the campaign for what it represents.”



The Commissioner said that the essay competition which is geared towards inculcating in the youths the right societal values was the first stage of the second phase of the #OurStateOurResponsibity Campaign which would include, theme songs, skits and finally short films competitions.



He congratulated the six emerged winners, stating that he was proud of them for coming this far in the competition.



“Our primary objective is to use the winners of this essay competition to showcase to the world that those values of honesty, hardwork, and integrity can still earn somebody recognition and reputation in Nigeria.



“And that is why these six winners here are going to be ambassadors of a new Rivers State and a new Nigeria,” he said.







Also speaking, the State Commisioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku commended the Ministry of Information and Communications for putting up such an informative and educative platform for the Nigerian Youths.



He commended the winners and urged everyone living and doing business in the State to keep a clean record and desist from demarketing the State.



In his speech, the State Commissioner for Youth Development, Prince Ohia Obi admonished youths to ensure they lead their lives making remarkable achievements for themselves and generations to come.



He said that wealth made without content and character is invalid, “the only way this content can be developed is character and by acquiring knowledge and becoming professionals in their choice of endeavors.”



The father of the 3rd prize winner, Mr. Vizor Paago, who is a member of the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria announced that with the mandate of the governing council of the Institute, he was going to partner with the Ministry of Information and Communications to give the six emerged winners a basic HSE training as soon as the list of the winners are released to him.



In her response to the award, the 1st Prize winner, Sophia Oyibo acknowledged God for the feat she just achieved, stating that her desire to correct the wrong notions some Nigerians have about Civil servants being non-Chalant in discharging their duties, spurred her to participate in the competition.



According to her, her father was another factor that motivated her as he is a good example of Civil servants who carries out their duties to the State with utmost priority.

Miss. Sophia Awajibenem Oyibo, 1st place Prize award winner, in the just concluded Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications essay competition in the second phase of the Ministry’s #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy Essay Competition

The winner of the first prize of the essay competition, Miss. Sophia Awajibenem Oyibo was made honorary Commissioner for Information and Communications for thirty minutes where she addressed the media on her vision. Cash prizes for the first, second and third positions were also increased.



Master Anyaiam, Christian Kelechukwu and Miss. Paago Ziga Praise came second and third winners of the competition.





























Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant, media,

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications,

Rivers State.



12/10/2021.