DOPF Cofab/Lecture: NDDC To Explain Role in Building A New Face For The Niger Delta Region



Mr. Efiong Akwa, Interim Administrator/Chief Executive Office, NDDC (r)

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has promised to use the opportunity of the Third Annual Convention/lecture of the Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF, to explain the Commission’s role in building a new face for the Niger Delta Region.

According to a Statement by the Chairman of the DOPF 2021Convention Planning Committee, Dcn Chijioke Williams Ugbolue and Secretary, Mr. Miracle Enuji, the Interim Administrator/Chief Executive Office of NDDC, Mr. Efiong Akwa will be leading officials of the Commission to the Convention with the theme; “Niger Delta Economy: Building A New Face For The Region.

The Statement said that the NDDC will be speaking on the theme of the Convention, taking it from the view point of the interventionist Agency.

“It is a golden avenue for the NDDC, under the leadership of an Interim Administrator, to give details on what the Commission has been doing to ensure a new face for the Niger Delta region that is anchored on an economy devoid of oil and gas.

“The platform will also afford NDDC the opportunity to explain what they have been doing after the forensic audit of the Commission,” the organisers stated.

The event which will be Chaired by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, will have the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan as the Guest Speaker.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has given his commitment to grace the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour.

The event, which comes up on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Banquet Hall and Conference Centre of Orchid Hotels, Asaba, will commence at 11am, and have the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, as the Guest of Honour.

Critical Stakeholders in the region, representatives of the various ethnic Nationalities, as well as the general public, have been invited to grace the lecture, that will have Annkio Briggs, Prof Patrick Muoboghare, Dr. Ignatius Nwanze Ezoem and Comrade Sheriff Mulade, all participating as members of the panel of discussants for the Lecture’s plenary.