NMA Holds Maiden Inter School Quiz Competition In Asaba







– By Patrick Ochei



The Nigeria Medical Association, Asaba Zone has held its maiden Asaba Inter School Quiz Competition as part of its effort at encouraging academic excellence within its sphere of operations.



The competition held today, Wednesday, 13th October, 2021, at FMC Asaba, with five Secondary Schools in attendance.



The medical doctors were in high spirit and elated to see the Quiz Competition, which took rigorous processes to achieve come to a fruitful end.



Dr. Oge Great Nwokwule, Chairman, NMA Asaba Zone, attested to the fact that it took energy, dexterity and intellectual prowess to embark on such a project and see it to fruition.



He commended his team of NMA members, teachers, students and the school challenge committee members including the Executive committee for their cooperation in seeing the project achieve monumental success, adding that only God can reward them for such patience exhibited in executing the task.



According to him, “We are exceedingly grateful to God for the vision to commence the Quiz Competition. It gives us great joy that what we started months ago has seen the light of day.



“This is another segment of our modest effort to support society in attaining desired academic development and prowess within the context of humanitarian support and service.



“So, it is my pleasure to announce that this project forms part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, especially in the education sector. We must continue to emphasise the importance of education within our immediate community in the interest of collective social benefits.



“I congratulate the winners; and it is my hope that this little beginning will launch them to higher heights in their academic pursuits. I am really proud of the students; the academic prowess they exhibited was awesome and worth celebrating in order to motivate them into believing in their capacity to take our nation to the next positive level of excellence”, Dr. Nwokwule affirmed.



The Quiz Competition formed part of the celebration of the Physicians week as celebrated by the NMA Asaba Zone.



At the end of the Quiz Competition, Zappa Basic School emerged overall winner, with Osadenis Secondary School and Government Model School coming 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.



Others were Asagba Mixed Secondary School and West-End Secondary School who came fourth and fifth respectively.



The winners, from 1st to 3rd positions were rewarded with cash prices while the rest got sumptuous treatment