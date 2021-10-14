NZETE HAS PREFORMED TREMENDOUSLY – Ndokwa West Legislative Arm



Chief Goddey Obi-Nzete, Executive Chairman, Ndokwa West LGA (l) and members of the Legislative Arm of the Ndokwa West LGA in a group photograph (r)

The Legislative Arm of the Ndokwa West LGA, has passed a vote of confidence on the chairman, Chief Goddey Obi-Nzete following his administration commitments towards the progress of the council.



Moving the motion brought under matters of urgent public importance at the floor of the house by the member representing ward 11, Hon. Ojodume Nwabuoke, the Majority Leader, said the chairman has performed his duties since inception tremendously.



He commended the chairman for his good works in the area.



The House in the motion seconded by the member representing ward 7, Hon. Barth Inneh Ozah, praised Nzete for the way he has shown understanding in the affairs of the council and the various infrastructural development he has initiated.



He said the chairman has worked in the interest of the people in the repayment of debt owe by the council for more than a decade.



He noted that the Nzete’s administration has embarked on infrastructural and human capital development within seven months of office, adding that the on going perimeter fencing of the council secretariat by the chairman has shown that he is a leader with a vision.



While equally commending the chairman for approving the recent visit of the entire councillors to the state house of assembly for excursion, urged the chairman to continue to run an all-inclusive governance by avoiding any form of distractions by some people who may be unhappy with the recent developments.



He said, “We are already in critical times which demands absolute loyalty, commitment to the chairman agenda.”



The confidence vote was later put for a voice votes by the Leader of the House, Hon. Ndubuisi Okolafor and it was unanimously adopted.



Addressing the lawmakers, the Leader, Hon. Okolafor commended them for the maturity they have shown in the discharging of their duties.



He urged the councillors to remain focused and determined towards working with the chairman in the repositioning of the local government area for prosperity.