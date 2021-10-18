Niger Delta Economy: FIVE DISCUSSANTS SELECTED FOR DOPF 2021 CONFAB/LECTURE











CLOCKWISE: Annkio Briggs, Niger Delta Activist; Chief Comrade Sheriff Mulade, founder of the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ;, Ms Faith Nwadishi, Founder/Executive Director, Koyenum Immallah Foundation; Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, Delta State Honourable Commissioner for Higher Education and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State.Dr. Nwanze Ignatius Ezuem, former Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba

Five eminent personalities have been selected as panel of discussants for this year’s Delta Online Publishers Forum’s Third Annual Convention/Lecture



In a Statement on Monday, October 18, 2021, by the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Deacon Chijioke Williams Ugbolue and the Secretary, Mr. Miracle Enuji, the panelists will be discussing on the theme of the Convention; “Niger Delta Economy: Building A New Face For The Region”.



According to the Committee, the lecture which is the Forum’s third lecture in their annual lecture series, will hold on Thursday, October 21st, 2021, at the Banquet hall of the prestigious Orchid Hotels and Conference Centre, Asaba, Delta State, beginning from 11am, with the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Udughan as the Distinguished Guest Speaker.



Those slated for the panel discussion include; a renowned Niger Delta activist, Annkio Briggs, the Delta State Honourable Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, the former Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, Dr. Nwanze Ignatius Ezuem, founder of the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ, Chief Comrade Sheriff Mulade and Ms Faith Nwadishi, the Founder/Executive Director of Koyenum Immallah Foundation, a Non-governmental Organization based in the Niger-Delta region of Nigeria that champions the cause of extractives affected communities, women and youth.



The Committee further revealed that the discussants were carefully selected because of their experience in governance, the Niger Delta struggle, security, peace, oil and gas, the academia, as well as the environment.





TOP- BOTTOM: Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader, Federal House of Representatives (l); Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate (r) and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor.

According to the organizers of the Convention, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has given his firm commitment to attend the event which will be Chaired by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, as the Special Guest of Honour with the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege attending as the Guest of Honour.



The Administrator/Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Effiong Akwa, will be leading top officials of the Commission to X-lay the Interventionist Agency’s efforts and position in building a new face for the economy of the Niger Delta Region.



Invited Guests which include critical stakeholders and representatives of ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta region, organized youth and women groups in the region, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Non Governmental Organizations, Civil Society Organizations, Nigerian Labour Congress, representatives of State Governments in the Niger Delta region as well as the general public, are expected to be seated by 10:30 am.

Mr. Effiong Akwa, Administrator/Chief Executive Officer, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC,

The Oganisers also stated that the event will be streamed live for online guests who cannot make it to the physical venue in Asaba and will have the opportunity of joining the event via Zoom with the attached link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85226697223?pwd=a0pJaWszZU9CTCt1QlBrdmpEMDVOdz09. Meeting ID: 852 2669 7223, Passcode: 163868, Time: Oct 21, 2021 11:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time