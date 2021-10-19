Eid-el Maulud: MINORITY CAUCUS CONGRATULATES NIGERIANS, URGES NATIONAL REJUVENATION

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-el Maulud, urging all citizens to use the occasion as a springboard for a new era of peace, love, and trust in God in all spheres of life.



In a statement on Tuesday by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the Caucus said that, Indeed, the Eid-el Maulud, which marks the birth of Holy Prophet Mohammed, offers humanity and particularly, “our nation, Nigeria, an exceptional opportunity to reinvent ourselves along the path of national unity, tolerance, forgiveness, affection and forbearance towards one another, in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet.



“Eid-el Maulud presents us a great lesson on the kindness and mercies of the Almighty Allah in providing divine direction to humanity; a lesson that we all must allow to reflect in our daily activities as individuals and as a nation.”



The minority caucus therefore called on leaders at all level to use the occasion to reflect on their actions and redouble their effort in selfless service towards the people.



“In the same vein, our caucus urges Nigerians to use the occasion of the Eid-el Maulud to pray for God’s intervention on the biting economic hardship, escalated insecurity and infrastructural decay occasioned by the bad leadership presently plaguing the nation.”



The Minority caucus also charged Nigerians to remain united and continue to reach out to one another in love, particularly during the season of Eid-el Maulud.



“Our caucus felicitates with Nigerians and wishes the nation a happy Eid-el Maulud,” the Caucus concluded.