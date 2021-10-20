Hon. Steve Azaiki, OON: CELEBRATING AN UNASSUMING BRAIN BOX

Prof. Steve Azaiki, OON, member representing Yenagoa, Kolokuma Opokuma Federal Constituency, Federal House of Representatives

The leis of honour hasn’t ceased hanging on the neck of the member representing the Yenagoa, Kolokuma Opokuma Federal Constituency, Prof. Steve Azaiki, OON. He is gradually becoming a tremendous national human resource.

This man of a small physical frame from the bowels of the Niger Delta; has, since his return to the country after his educational pursuit overseas, continued to contribute his quota to national development. Interestingly, the activities of Steve Azaiki have not gone unnoticed.

The Bayelsa-born technocrat has left indelible marks from the public service, academia, international relations, and currently in the nation’s parliament. The global trotting representative has continued to draw down from his network to improve the net worth of Nigeria.

Steve returned to Nigeria and founded the most organised environmental NGO in the country, the World Environmental Movement For Africa, WEMFA. Propelled by the achievements of WEMFA, Young Dr Azaiki noticed the lack of intellectual depth in policy formulation and so mobilised some of the finest brains around to start the National Think Tank. That was to help the Nigerian government to tap from substantial human resources.

The NTT began in March 2008. repeatedly organised public workshops, specialised conferences, and seminars to brainstorm on issues of national concern, thereby supplying valuable suggestions to solve tough national challenges.



Hon. Professor Steve Azaiki, a former Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, is a rare breed. Even as a first-time parliamentarian, his contributions to the legislature are glaring. A member of seven house committees, Azaiki is giving back to society through his strategic intellectual interventions.

An agriculturalist by training, Azaiki is an international scholar and technocrat, with vast administrative experience in public and private sectors. He is the founder of the Azaiki Public Library, Yenagoa, and the Institute of Science and Technology, Yenagoa.

He Chairs the board of the Azaiki Foundation and sits on several other committees. A businessman and role model for youths. Steve is a multi-tasking personality who easily fits into any role.

Prof Azaiki had been a member of the Governing Councils of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island. He was also Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the NDU, thus justifying his service as president of the International Society of Comparative Education, Science and Technology (ISCEST), Nigeria; an organisation that is promoting research, development of knowledge and skills, which he introduced to Nigeria.

Azaiki is also active in education, enabling organisations such as Comparative & International Education Societies of America (CIESA), World Congress of Comparative Education Societies (WCCES), co-opt him into their Executive Committees.

He is also an Executive Member of both the Under-Represented Group Societies (UREAG), and Southern African Comparative and History of Education Society (SACHES).

At the federal level, he has served as Special Adviser to Ministers at various ministries, exposing him to leadership at all levels. No wonder he successfully expanded the influence and visibility of the Global Organisation of Parliamentarians Against Corruption, GOPAC, Nigeria, after he was elected President in Doha, Qatar, a few years ago.

Only in October 2021 was he again honoured with the Uhuru/Raila Peace Accord award by the London Political Summit in London, just after he was elected to the board of the Global Parliamentary Network. That Prof Azaiki was elected into a twelve-member board of the global organisation is, by itself, an honour to him and Nigeria.

Indeed, Prof Steve Azaiki is becoming a serial awardee, with honours and recognitions coming worldwide.