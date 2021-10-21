PDP GOVERNORS MEET, ASSURES OF CREDIBLE CONVENTION

Ahead of the October 30th National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party, Governors elected on the platform of the PDP met on Wednesday in Abuja with a resolution to deliver a hitchfree national convention.



Addressing Journalists shortly after the meeting held at the Akwa Ibom House Abuja, Chairman of the PDP Governors forum Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State noted that the Party is on course to deliver the best Convention ever in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.



Governor Tambuwal said the meeting was briefed by the convention organising committee Chairman Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

The Sokoto State Governor noted that the convention Committee has concluded plans towards the October 30th convention and applauded the main committee sub-committeesmmittees for working round the clock to make PDP proud.



Governor Tambuwal notes that “We are optimistic that the Party will come out more united after the convention providing the platform where more Nigerians can realise their aspirations”.



The Governors in attendance include Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State who is the Convention Organising Committee Chairman, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State, Oluseyi Makinde Oyo and Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.



Others include Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwaunyi who chaired the zoning committee, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri.

The Deputy Governor of Taraba State Haruna Manu represented Governor Darius Ishaku.