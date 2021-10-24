2022 BUDGET ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, SENATOR, DR. IFEANYI OKOWA, GOVERNOR OF DELTA STATE, TO THE DELTA STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2021 (For The Records)







2022 BUDGET ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, SENATOR, DR. IFEANYI OKOWA, GOVERNOR OF DELTA STATE, TO THE DELTA STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2021

Mr. Speaker,

Honourable Members

It is my pleasure to present to this honourable House the budget estimates for the 2022 fiscal year.

OPENING REMARKS

First, let me thank this House for the timely consideration and approval of the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill. The speedy passage of the bill testifies to the sense of responsibility and accountability that you have towards the good people of Delta State. Mr. Speaker, I commend your wisdom and statesmanship, and I extend my deep gratitude to all members of the House for your sense of duty and commitment to good governance and service delivery. Indeed, the type of cooperation and synergy this administration has enjoyed with this House is a model in the annals of legislature-executive relations. I consider myself blessed and privileged to work with an Assembly that sees itself as a partner with the Executive. Yes, we have had our moments of disagreement, which is not unusual in a democratic government, but they were always resolved through dialogue, as against open confrontation. On August 27, this year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the creation of Delta State. As I said during the Award and Gala Night climaxing the celebration, it has been three decades of diversity and inclusion, of trials and triumphs, and of growth and stability. More significantly, Deltans have come to live as one big, happy family and the State has continued to forge ahead in all indices of human, physical and economic development. Indeed, Delta and Deltans have become renowned for their pacesetting strides in virtually every aspect of our national life, notably education, sports, banking and finance, politics, academia, information and communication technology, foreign relations, entertainment and religion. The calibre of the awardees at the Award and Gala Night was clear proof of the pivotal contributions of Deltans to the Nigerian project. Once again, I thank all past Governors/Administrators, federal and state legislators, local government chairmen, political appointees, civil servants, traditional rulers, and contractors for the roles they played in the growth and development of the State. Sadly, we suffered some painful losses during the year. First, was the former Majority Leader of this honourable House, Hon Tim Owhefere. A strategic thinker and sagacious law maker, Owhefere’s passing in January this year was a big blow to all of us. Six months later, another House Member, Kenneth Ogba, a young and promising politician, also passed on. More recently, we lost Rev Mrs. Omatsola Williams and Mrs. Mary Iyasere, both former commissioners, and Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas, who was the Military Administrator of the state from 1994 to 1996. It was the late Kefas that moved the seat of government from a rented facility to the current Old Government House, which his administration built. As a government, we stand in solidarity with the families of these illustrious public servants in their moments of loss, pain, and grief.

GOVERNANCE, ECONOMY AND DEVELOPMENT During my last budget speech, delivered on October 22, 2020, we were at the verge of turning the curve from the COVID-19 pandemic, a public health crisis that quickly snowballed into a global economic crisis. The budget set the goal of rebounding the economy from the devastating effects of the pandemic. By reforming our regulations and processes in line with the exigencies of the time, we were able to create an enhanced fiscal space that enabled efficient spending in health, youth development, education and infrastructure in the current fiscal year. Youth Entrepreneurship Development – The various streams of our youth entrepreneurship development programmes have continued unabated. You will recall that we launched the Girls Entrepreneurship Skills Training (GEST) programme in September 2020 with 450 beneficiaries. The second cycle of the programme kicked off weeks ago with 900 participants in our continuing efforts to turn unemployed youths into entrepreneurs and employers of labour. Like their counterparts in our other entrepreneurship development programmes, graduands from the pioneer set of GEST have proved to be worthy of our investment; they have impressed with their passion, resourcefulness, creativity and determination to succeed. I had the opportunity of visiting a couple of the enterprises being run by them, and it was quite encouraging – and reassuring – to see the progress they had made within months of being set up. Meanwhile, our flagship Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and Youth Agriculture Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) are in their sixth cycles of operation. The second stream of the Rural Youth Skills Acquisition (RYSA) is underway, while the Women Entrepreneurship Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP) is alive and well. The damage inflicted on us by COVID-19 is deep. However, we have to keep pressing forward with our entrepreneurship development programmes because our people are in no mood to tolerate excuses from government. I am delighted to let you know that multiplied thousands of persons have now been trained and given support packages to start their businesses. We shall keep chipping away at the mountain of unemployment until we achieve the critical mass that will turn Delta State into an MSME hub in Nigeria. Meanwhile, construction of nine new technical colleges at Asaba, Obiaruku, Orerokpe, Oghara, Uvwie, Irri, Omadino, Akugbene and Owa-Alero has reached advanced stage. When completed, they will bring the total number of technical colleges in the state to 15. With the new policy emphasis on skills acquisition to fight youth unemployment, products of these colleges are expected to be well grounded in the technical know-how, vocational skills, values and resources to become wealth and job creators.

Livelihood Support This administration has continued to give attention to the livelihood of citizens who are disadvantaged economically. We set up the widows register and commenced the payment of stipends to them. Currently, there are about 5,607 Widows enrolled in the Delta State Widows Welfare Scheme. The Widows are drawn from the 25 Local Government Areas of the State and the 270 wards. Aside from a monthly stipend, the widows enjoy free healthcare services funded by the Delta State Contributory Health Commission. They access healthcare benefit through accredited hospitals and Primary Health Care Centers in their Localities. We plan to upscale the number of beneficiaries in 2022. We are also setting up vocational training programmes for these widows to be trained and resourced with support packages to start their businesses. Education – On Friday, March 26, 2021, the National Universities Commission granted the State Government operating licence for the the establishment of three new universities, namely; Dennis Osadebey University (former Anwai Campus of Delta State University), Asaba; University of Delta (former College of Education) Agbor; and Delta State University of Science and Technology (former Delta State Polytechnic), Ozoro. These universities will broaden access to university education for our bright students, especially in the fields of engineering, law, ICT, and architecture. A Vice-Chancellor has been appointed for each of these universities while a Project Management Committee to midwife their successful take-off was inaugurated on April 7, 2021. The decision to upgrade these institutions to universities was borne out of the need to get full value for our investments. Over time, there was a steady decline in the demand for programmes other than university degrees by our people. A good example is the College of Education, Agbor, where over 50% of its student population was enrolled into degree programmes, as against the National Certificate of Education for which it was established. Hence, there was a huge gap in the utilisation of the academic resources available in this institution. The amount we were spending was hugely disproportionate with the low student population. Also, running three polytechnics without an apex University of Science Technology had its own challenge. It made more economic sense to upgrade them because the new universities inherited largely the infrastructure/personnel of the previous institutions. Meanwhile, we have also embarked on construction of additional physical infrastructure befitting their status as universities. For instance, the administrative buildings at the University of Science and Technology, Ozor0, UNIDEL, Agbor, and Dennis Osadebey University, Asaba, are ongoing. We are convinced that the benefits of having these universities far outweigh the cost. They will go a long way to satisfy our people’s aspirations and yearnings for good, quality education, while ensuring that the State Government gets full value for its money. Sound public financial management requires that available resources are deployed for optimal results. This administration has worked very hard to curb youth restiveness in the State through our various entrepreneurship development programmes. However, all our efforts in this regard could count for nothing if, every year, more secondary school graduates are left stranded not because they are not qualified but simply because there is not enough space in the existing public universities to accommodate them. Asaba Airport Concessioning – This administration took the bold step of putting Asaba Airport on the path of growth and profitability with its concessioning to a consortium led by First Investment/Menzes Consortium, the preferred bidder. Having fulfilled all obligations as stipulated in the concession agreement, the airport was officially handed over to Asaba Airport Company, the Special Purpose Vehicle of the consortium, on August 23, 2021. As approved by the Delta State Executive Council and this honourable House, the concession is for an initial period of thirty years. It bears restating here that during the concession period, the concessionaire is, by the terms of the agreement, required to undertake the development of Mandatory Capital Projects, and they shall be completed within a period of five (5) years. The Mandatory Capital Projects include Airport/Terminal Facility, Cargo Facility, Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) Facility, Tank Farm Facility, Industrial Park and Office Facility, and Hotel and Conference Facility. Furthermore, the Concessionaire shall be responsible for the management, operation and maintenance of the airport, keeping it in good operating repair and condition throughout the concession period at its own cost and risk, and in accordance with Prudent Industry Practice and the provisions of the Agreement. The assets and all infrastructure constructed by the Concessionaire, together with all related investments in, and upgrades to the assets, shall be handed back to the State at the end of the concession period. Overall, with over N28b expected to be pumped into the airport development by the Consortium over the concession period, the benefits to the State in terms of employment generation, economic growth, urban renewal, and tourism potentials are enormous. Infrastructure Renewal – Despite the vagaries of the economy, we have continued to invest in road and physical infrastructure for the following reasons.

Create employment, improve trade and commerce, and engender better living conditions in our communities and cities;

Increase aggregate demand for goods and services that lead to higher production and economic growth;

Encourage and attract private sector investment, foreign and domestic, thus supporting business growth and expansion of the economy; and

Decrease inequality; those who benefit most from infrastructure development are the poor through

employment opportunities and increased demand for the services of the informal sector.

Our urban centres are experiencing growth and renewal with the construction of scores of township roads, while inter-city movement has been greatly enhanced with the construction of a wide network of rural roads and highways. As at June 30, this year, we have embarked on the construction of 799 roads with a combined length of 1,577.8 kilometres of roads and 908.8k.34 kilometres of drainage channels. The Warri Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA) is on course to change the narrative in the commercial nerve centre of the state with the construction of a storm water drainage project similar to the Asaba Storm Water Drainage. Today, residents of the capital city are no longer on edge when the rain pours because the flood problem has been substantially mitigated. The same will be the fate of residents in Warri and environs when the drainage is completed. The ultra-modern Central Secretariat Complex is almost completed and should be ready for commissioning in December. Facilities at the complex are being test run at the moment in readiness for its grand opening in December. Construction of Sector C1/c2 of the Ughelli–Asaba Expressway running from Asaba to Ossisa, and Sector A from Ughelli to Aradhe are progressing steadily. Meanwhile, construction of the six-storey High Court Complex in Asaba has reached advanced stage, while work has commenced on the Koka Junction flyover. We are confident that these mega projects will be delivered before the end of this administration. Aside from road construction, we have also completed several bridges including the Ovwor-Olomu-Effurun-Otor Bridge, Agbarho-Orhere Bridge and access road to Orhere, in Ughelli South and Ughelli North local government areas, as well as Oha Bridge along the old Oha-Orerokpe Road in Okpe Local Government Area. The Kwale-Beneku Bridge is nearing completion. We are very proud of our achievements in the riverine communities, top of which is the 20.28 kilometres Obotobo 1 –Obotobo11 – Sokebolou – Yokori road. All roads in Burutu Town were entirely paved to give the people a new lease of life. Benekrukru, Okerenkoko, Oporoza internal road networks, and Ogheye Floating Market in Warri North local government area are among our flagship projects in the riverine communities. The 25.8 kilometers Trans Warri-Ode-Itsekiri with 19 bridges and access road project, is currently under construction. Agriculture – The major drivers of our agricultural transformation agenda are;

Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme – An entrepreneurship development programme where unemployed youths are trained and established in their choice agricultural enterprises such as poultry, piggery, fishery and crop production;

Production and Processing Support Programme – An agricultural value chain support programme designed to upscale the use of modern inputs and technologies and increase outputs and productivity of crop, livestock and fishery enterprises;

Delta State Foods Export Initiative – An initiative to source and develop export quality agricultural produce in the areas where the state has comparative advantage such as cassava, food spices and plantain chips; and

Delta State Agro Industrial Park – A multipurpose and multiproduct epicentre of agro-processing, agro-industrial and agribusiness activities in the state. The agro-industrial park, located at Aboh Ogwashi-Uku, is envisaged to be the growth pole for the development of the agricultural economy in the state. A Public-Private Partnership project, it is expected to be completed in August 2022. When fully operational, the Park will eliminate the infrastructure and operational bottlenecks to agro-industries, bring down agro-industrial business costs, provide guaranteed markets and incomes for our farmers as well as create thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Corresponding to the ongoing construction of the Park, efforts have been intensified for private investors to take up factory plots to build and operate agro-processing plants in the park. Notable interventions in the agriculture sector are as follows.

A) Oil Palm Development Programme

The state has nursed and distributed one million five hundred thousand improved oil palm seedlings to 1,200 Small Holder Farmers (SHF) leading to the cultivation of additional 10,000 hectares of farmland.

B) Rice Development Programme

A total of number of 258 Small Holder Farmers were selected, trained and supported to cultivate 242 hectares of rice. Three multi-level rice mills were procured ad given to three co-operators across the three sector districts.

C) Cassava Development Programme

Six hundred and seventy-six Small Holder Farmers have been empowered with improved cassava cuttings and other agriculture inputs to cultivate 6,800 hectares. Also, in collaboration with CBN, the state has supported the cultivation of additional 2,500,000 hectares forest land.

D) Extension Services Delivery

One hundred and sixteen brand new motorcycles were purchased and distributed to assist extension advisors for effective service delivery. Delta Agriculture Rural Development Authority (DARDA) has conducted over 20 capacity building workshops to reposition the frontline extension staff.

Investment Drive – Our efforts to make Delta State the preferred investment destination is gradually yielding dividends. A classic example is the Agro-Industrial Park. Meanwhile, we have executed an MOU to enable the anchor investor in Delta Rest Park, Umunede/Umuhu, to commence the construction of the Trailer Park under a concession arrangement. Apart from the Trailer Park, there are many businesses such as hotels, restaurants, small scale industrial clusters, warehouses, motor vehicle spare parts shops, mechanic service bays, fuel stations on land measuring over 176Ha. Regrettably, the construction of the Kwale Industrial Park was severely disrupted by COVID-19. We had completed and finalized the completion of the acquisition of identified 996.696 hectares of land for the park but the prospective investors, mainly from China, could not proceed with their plans because of the distortions in the global economy as a result of the pandemic.

MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT Domestically, economic activity has contracted, impacting negatively on the cost of living and employment levels. In addition, revenue collections have been lower than projected, resulting in expenditure realignments. The resultant macroeconomic evolutions have adversely impacted the Nigerian economy for which our State is not spared. Although the economy seemed to be slowly recovering from the harsh realities of the pandemic in the first half of the year, the little progress that was achieved seemed to have been wiped off by the recent free fall of the naira against the dollar. Consequently, inflation has soared. National and sub-national governments are now confronted with the dilemma of dwindling revenue amid rising cost of infrastructural development. With the attendant spiraling cost of running government business, reduced allocations to states from the federation account, and 2022 being a year of electioneering activities, the economic outlook for 2022 looks hazy at best and, at worst, uncertain.

OVERVIEW OF THE 2022 BUDGET PROPOSALS

Mr. Speaker and Honourable Members, the Medium-term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for the period 2022-2024 set the agenda for the new fiscal calendar. We have crafted a fiscal framework that extends support to the economy and public health services in the short term, while ensuring the sustainability of our public finances in the medium term. It is important to stress that the projects and programmes in the 2022 budget are the outcomes of series of interactions between the Ministry of Economic Planning with the citizens of the State and the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to capture the growing aspirations of our people through a bottom-up approach to governance. I convey my profound appreciation to the Ministries of Economic Planning and Finance for painstakingly driving the process leading to this budget presentation. I also commend their steadfastness and diligence in ensuring that our public expenditure profile is kept robust, stable, and transparent. Ultimately, the 2022 Budget proposals are geared at ensuring that government is as effective as possible, doing more with less resources. We are on a mission to achieve a growth trajectory that will produce the desired outcomes for our communities, youths, the poor and vulnerable by ensuring that our social interventions programmes are well targeted. The 2022 budget proposals set a clear path for fiscal consolidation, recovery, growth and economic opportunity for all; hence it is christened the Budget of Inclusive Growth and Accelerated Development.

FISCAL TRANSPARENCY Mr. Speaker, as you may be aware, Delta State met the eligibility criteria for participation in the World Bank assisted State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme, which commenced in 2018. Primarily, the programme is to strengthen fiscal management at the State level in order to ensure effective mobilization and utilization of financial resources to the benefit of the citizens in a transparent, accountable and sustainable manner, thereby reducing fiscal risks and encouraging a common set of fiscal behaviour. Aside from the grants accruing to states that meet disbursement criteria, the fiscal discipline the programme entrenched has helped our state improve fiscal processes. Strengthening fiscal transparency has also helped us build trust, enhance the monitoring of fiscal risks, and facilitate accountability in public resource management. Stronger accountability has also reduced the opportunities for corruption and misuse of public resources, thereby increasing the efficiency of public expenditures. The State Government recognizes the fact that a strengthened implementation framework is required to achieve the desired economic stability. In order to improve our fiscal regime, promote efficiency and create a platform for information dissemination to the public, we have continued to ensure full disclosures of government transactions. We have the following financial instruments in the public domain via the official State website;

Fiscal Responsibility Law 2020 (Amended)

Delta State Public Procurement Law (2020) (Amended)

Delta State Internal Revenue Law 2020

Delta State Audit Law 2021

Contracts awarded (above N20m threshold 2015-2020)

Auditor Financial Report of the State 2020

Quarterly Budget Performance Report

Citizens Abridged budget 2021

Citizens Accountability Report 2021

REVIEW OF 2021 BUDGET

Mr. Speaker, please permit me at this juncture to present a brief review of the 2021 budget. The 2021 Budget was based on the following assumptions:

Oil price benchmark of 40 USD per parallel

Exchange rate of N379/USD

Daily oil production estimate of 1.86 million barrels

GDP projected growth at 3.0 percent

Inflation closing at 11.95 percent Based on the above, a budget size of N383,954,597,888.83 (three hundred and eighty-three billion, nine hundred and fifty-four million, five hundred and ninety-seven thousand, eight hundred- and eighty-eight-naira, eighty-three kobo) was approved. This comprised N173,328,826,567.63 (one hundred and seventy-three billion, three hundred and twenty-eight million, eight hundred and twenty-six thousand, five hundred- and sixty-seven-naira, sixty-three kobo) for recurrent expenditure and N210,625,771,321.19 (two hundred and ten billion, six hundred and twenty-five million, seven hundred and seventy-one thousand, three hundred- and twenty-one-naira, nineteen kobo) for capital expenditure. The breakdown is as follows: The main sources of revenue for the 2021 budget include:

S/N

DETAIL OF ITEM

Approved Provision 2021

% Approved

1

Internally Generated Revenue

65,644,976,105

17.1

2

Statutory Allocation Including Mineral Rev. Derivation and Excess Crude

224,930,393,658

58.58

3

Value Added Tax

17,599,558,070

4.58

4

Other Capital Receipts/Miscellaneous

75,779,670,056

19.74



TOTAL REVENUE

383,954,597,889

100

Revenue performance:

The State received the sum of N220.62bn during the first eight months of the year as against the expected proportionate revenue of N255.97bn within the period. This represents 86.19% performance, which is a good score in the face of the current uncertainties in the economy. Out of this amount, the sum of N45.73bn was generated as IGR against the proportionate figure of N43.75bn, which represents 105% performance. The improvement in revenue generated is attributable to improved public engagement, expanded tax payers base and strict enforcement measures. It is our resolve to continue to create the appropriate atmosphere for improvement in our IGR collections as the revenue from other sources may not entirely be under our control. On VAT remittance to the State between January and August, the sum of N16.25bn was received as against the proportionate sum of N11.73 billion for the period representing 138.50% performance. The details of revenue budget performance are presented below:

Recurrent expenditure performance

Our expenditure profile for January to August, 2021 shows that a total sum of N127.10 billion was spent on recurrent expenditure items as against the proportionate approved budget of 115.55 billion, representing a budget performance of 109.99%. The breakdown of the recurrent budget performance is summarized below:

Capital budget expenditure performance

The sum of N210.65 billion was appropriated for capital budget expenditure for 2021 fiscal year. During the period under review, the sum of N95.91 billion was spent against the proportionate budgeted figure of N140.41 billion which represents a budget performance of 68.31%. The breakdown of the sectoral performance is summarised below:

2022 BUDGET PROPOSALS

Mr. Speaker, honourable members, I present to you a budget proposal of N469,495,968,075 (four hundred and sixty-nine billion, four hundred and ninety-five million, nine hundred and sixty-eight thousand and seventy-five naira) to execute projects and programmes of Government in 2022. This is made up of N185,357,692,561 (one hundred and eighty-five billion, three hundred and fifty-seven million, six hundred and ninety-two thousand, five hundred and sixty-one naira) for recurrent and capital of N284,138,275,514 (two hundred and eighty-four billion, one hundred and thirty-eight million, two hundred and seventy-five thousand, five and fourteen naira). The 2022 budget shows an increase of N85,541,370,185 (eighty-five billion, five hundred and forty-one million, three hundred and seventy thousand, one hundred and eighty-five naira) over the 2021 approved budget figure. The increase is based on anticipated exchange rate gains, increase in VAT collection, and other capital receipts. There is also a corresponding improvement in our Internal Revenue Generation, which gives allowance for us to capture 80% of our ongoing projects in the budget so that none of the projects we initiated is uncompleted by the time this administration completes its tenure. It is important to emphasize that the 2022 budget is targeted at the:

Completion of on-going projects and new projects in the critical areas of needs;

Greater transparency and proper accountability in public expenditure so that citizens can always get value for money in all projects and programmes of Government;

Creation of conducive environment for investors to operate in the state;

Expansion of the state revenue base in the area of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR); and

Keeping faith with the State Arrears Clearance Framework for the period of 2022-2024

MACROECONOMIC ASSUMPTIONS FOR 2022 BUDGET

The following macroeconomic assumptions were used in the preparation of the 2022 proposed budget:

Crude oil production benchmark of 1.88 mbpd;

(ii) Oil price of USD 57 per barrel;

(iii) Exchange rate of N410/USD1);

(iv) National Real GDP Growth rate of 4.20% and

(v) National inflation of 13%

Sources of funding

The 2022 budget will be funded from the regular revenue sources, including opening balance from the previous year, Statutory Allocation, 13% Oil Mineral Fund, taxes and non-tax revenues such as fees, fines, permits, rents, interests,

dividends and licenses. Other revenue sources include grants and domestic credit. Details are as follows: We will continue to give vent to intensive taxpayer education, as well as make improvements in tax audits and enforcement to boost our IGR. Furthermore, with an expanding tax base and conducive business environment, the State Government is getting more tax revenues without overtaxing the economy and businesses. And so, with fiscal discipline, efficiency, and delivering value through prudent spending, we are now progressing within our means and driving our economy towards achieving our long-term vision of economic diversification, self-reliance, and inclusivity.

THE 2022 RECURRENT EXPENDITURE

The total projected recurrent expenditure of N185,357,692,561 for 2022 is proposed to be spent to meet government’s financial obligations on salaries, wages and the day-to-day running of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government. Details of recurrent expenditure proposal are as follows:

THE 2022 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

The capital expenditure for 2022 is estimated to be N284,138,275,514, chalking up nearly 60.5% of the total budget. The capital budget will be utilized in funding infrastructural development, acquisition of assets, and investments in human capital. The summary of sectoral allocations of the capital expenditure is as follows: The increase in capital over the previous year’s approved budget once again underscores our commitment to channel more resources to the growth and productive sectors of our economy.

HIGHLIGHTS OF PRIORITY SECTORS

I will now provide highlights of our 2022 budget proposals.

Roads and Bridges From Asaba to Ughelli, Akugbene to Agbor, Okpanam to Orerokpe, Warri to Irri, Issele Uku to Iselegu, Idumuje-Unor to Idjerhe, Ogume to Ogulagha, Oleh to Odimodi, Okerenkoko to Kokodiagbene, this administration has made a great impact in urbanization, rural integration and the provision of quality roads and bridges for the people. The sum of N105.3 billion has been earmarked for road and bridge infrastructure in the Ministry of Works for the 2022 fiscal year.

Urban Development The sum of N7.5b each has been earmarked for the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency and the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Development in the proposed 2022 budget, for road infrastructure and storm water/flood control.

Education

The premium our state places on quality education is obvious with our State having the highest number of tertiary institutions compared to any other state in the country. Without a functional education system, there is little prospect for a country’s development. This is why we have taken the bold step of establishing three new universities in the State to increase opportunities for our youths to access higher education. We are determined to ensure the smooth take-off of these universities with the necessary budgetary support. The sum of N9.1bn has been earmarked for the Ministry of Higher Education to execute projects in the 2022 fiscal year. In line with the efforts of the State Government to upgrade infrastructure in our public schools and reduce the spate of abandoned projects, the sum of N18.9 billion is proposed for capital expenditures for primary and secondary education sector. To give fillip to our drive towards technical and vocational education, we have commenced the construction of nine model technical colleges valued at the cost of N20.5 billion. For now, it is safe to say that technical and vocational education in the state holds much prospect for the technological and vocational advancement of Delta State. The Ministry of Technical Education and the Technical and Vocational Board have a combined proposed budget of N6.670 billion.

Healthcare

We are determined to implement the policy of “Health for All Deltans (HeFAD)” towards the attainment of the

National Policy on Universal Health Coverage. In order to be able to contain unforeseen outbreak of infectious diseases like the one posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we shall continue to improve the quality of health infrastructure in primary, secondary, and tertiary health facilities in the state. We have completed and commissioned the Asaba Specialist Hospital (ASH) with medical gas fully reticulated with supply and installation of an oxygen plant. We are also constructing an Advanced Diagnostic Medical Complex and completion of mother and child care centres, which has reached an advanced stage of completion, at Owa-Alero and Ekpan. We will continue funding the provision of clinical school infrastructure at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, to position it as a centre of excellence. In the 2022 fiscal year, we are poised to conclude the following ongoing projects in the health sector.

Upgrade /Remodeling of Central Hospitals at Warri, Agbor, Ughelli, Sapele, Kwale and Oleh.

Procurement and installation of medical equipment at the Advanced Diagnostic Medical Complex Owa-Alero and Mother and Child Care Centre, Owa-Alero/Ekpan.

Completion of lecture halls at the State Schools of Nursing, Warri, Eku, Agbor; Schools of Midwifery Asaba and Sapele; and the School of Health Technology Ofuoma, Ughelli.

Conmpletion of a state-of-the-art Trauma Centre at Agbor

Construction of Delta State Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Kwale

Procurement and installation of medical equipment in hospitals and health centres across the state.

Construction of clinical school and administrative building at DELSUTH, Oghara.

The Ministry of Health has a provision of N10.30 billion in the proposed 2022 budget.

Job Creation/Youth Development

As stated earlier, we are determined to continue to engage our people in productive exercises, as a way of tackling the problem of unemployment, creating jobs and wealth, and, thereby, curbing youth restiveness. In 2022, we intend to take in more beneficiaries and improve the success rates of beneficiaries of the entrepreneurship development programmes of the Job and Wealth Creation Bureau, Ministry of Youth Development, as well as GEST, WESAP, and microcredit of the Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Agency.

We are proposing the sum of N4.85 billion for these activities in the 2022 fiscal year.

Water Resources

Availability of and access to potable water is a requirement for healthy living. We shall, therefore, continue to fund establishment and improvement of water schemes across the State to deliver potable drinking water to our people. We are partnering with international bodies to improve water supply in the state. We have signed an MOU with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on the implementation of E-WASH through the Urban Water Corporation, which has led to the construction of a new modern water laboratory. Aside from the donor support intervention in the water sector, the Ministry of Water Resources Development and its agencies are proposed to spend the sum of N2.9 billion in the 2022 fiscal year.

Agriculture The sum of N2.0 billion is projected to be spent by the mainstream Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources in 2022, while other intervention measures will continue to receive funding through the Job and Wealth Creation Bureau, Agro Industrial Park Project, among numerous other supports for the agricultural value chain.

CONCLUSION

In concluding this budget address, it is pertinent to point out that the 2022 Budget will be the last full year budget to be implemented by this administration. Hence, we are careful to pursue a prudent policy stance that will entrench efficient spending, curb waste, engender inclusivity, and enable excellent service delivery. Notwithstanding the present climate of uncertainty, we are steadfast in our resolve to put the economy on the sustainable path to realise its full growth potential. In short, we shall leave no stone unturned as we seek to build a strong, vibrant, and resilient economy undergirded by good governance and people centric programmes. Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, I am convinced more than ever before that a Stronger Delta is emerging. A Stronger Delta, where political leaders have a sense of obligation to the electorate, where public servants live up to the true meaning of their calling, where citizens are encouraged and assisted to participate in the policy formulation and decision-making process for the greater good of all, and where MSMEs are the backbone of the economy. With more and more previously unemployed youths now transitioning to employers of labour, Delta is unquestionably moving in the right direction. We have witnessed remarkable strides in all indices of economic growth that have been recognized by national regulatory and rating agencies. For example, the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics 2020 report on poverty – population – ratio, rated Delta as the Second Least Poor State in the country. Evidently, ours is a shining example of what can be achieved when there is shared vision and unity of purpose. On this note, Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members of this distinguished House, it is now my pleasure to lay the 2022 Budget Proposals for your consideration, debate and approval. Thank you for your time and attention. God bless Delta State. God bless us all.

Office of the Governor

Government House

Asaba

October 2021