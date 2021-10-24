Delta News, Delta Politics, News

Delta: MASSIVE DEFECTION HITS APC, IGBUYA, APC CHIEFTAINS JOIN PDP; AS GOV OKOWA STORMS PDP DELTA CENTRAL MEGA RALLY

The ancient town of Sapele, on Saturday, October 23, 2021, stood still as the umbrella party harvested the lastest batch of APC chieftains and followers.

A former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Monday Igbuya, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Chief , Hon Edoja , Chief David Ukueku , former President-General UPU Ghana and other APC bigwigs dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the ruling party in Delta State.

Delta State Governor, Sen. (Dr) feanyi Arthur Okowa, Chairman of People’s Democratic Party ( PDP), Delta State, Olorogun (Barr) Kingsley Esiso (Oruese), received the defectors at a mega rally organized by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta Central Senatorial District at Sapele Stadium .

The defectors in their numbers described the time spent in the APC as wasted years while they were assured of a level playing in the PDP and equal opportunities for all members.

Original report by TSM Consults

