AMPF Lauds Prince Ibe Ozoma For Extending Scholarship To Members

– By Patrick Ochei

The Anioma Medical Professionals Forum (AMPF) has commended the Chairman of Fidelity Fortunes Group, Prince Ibe Ozoma for extending part of his annual scholarship fund to the group.



The group through its Founder and National President, Dr. Awunor Alexander Chidubem said, the renowned philanthropist made the announcement of N1 million scholarship to members of AMPF to further their studies during an interactive session with the Traditional Ruler of Issele-Uku Kingdom, Agbogidi Obi Nduka immediately after executing the IANA three-day Medical Mission in the community.



Awunor said that words were not enough to qualify the kind gestures of Prince Ibe Ozoma, adding that only God would continue to reward him in all he does for humanity.



The Medical Expert confirmed that though some of their colleagues who left the country to seek greener pastures in more labour friendly environments are making it big; however, those of them who had decided to stay back to help humanity are also fulfilling God’s purpose which in biblical terms encourages people to “Give and it shall be given unto you, good measures, pressed down, shaken together and running over shall men give onto your bosom”.



Dr. Awunor affirmed that Prince Ibe Ozoma by this benevolence was only fulfilling scriptural injunction, knowing fully well that while they give freely to various Anioma communities in terms of their expertise and resources, they also deserve reciprocity in prayers, support and sponsorship in the area of programmes and projects.



According to him, “Prince Ibe Ozoma has been one of our major benefactors in this humanitarian service. We have never had cause to regret each time we run to him for assistance and support.



“This particular scholarship appears monumental when you quantify the mileage it would give to our members, some of whom earnestly desire to engage in some professional courses that will advance their careers.



“We are indeed grateful to him, and we pray for the grace to continue to keep, cherish and respect this rare relationship. We say more strength to his elbows as he continues to support community efforts and extend his goodwill to humanity”, Awunor posited.



Prince Ibe Ozoma is a well known illustrious Issele-Uku son and Chairman of Fidelity Fortunes Group of Companies both in Nigeria and abroad. He has a Scholarship Scheme that supports the education of indigent Issele-Uku students and beyond from Secondary to Tertiary institutions.