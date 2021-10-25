STANDUP FOR WOMEN SOCIETY TO INAUGURATE DELTA CHAPTER, OCTOBER 27

– By Patrick Ochei

The Standup For Women Society (SWS), a group saddled with the responsibility of advocating for the rights of women in the society, has perfected all plans to inaugurate the Delta State Chapter on Wednesday, 27th October, 2021, at Bellwood Hotel, adjacent to Shoprite in Asaba, at 10 in the morning.



According to the press release by the Local Organising Committee, the National President of SWS, Barr (Mrs) Deborah Ijadele Adetona will be present to inaugurate the Chapter Chairperson, Mrs. Stella Macaulay, a Director of Orientation and Functioning Permanent Secretary at the Delta State Orientation Bureau alongside other members of the Executive.



The Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogeh will be the Chairman of the occasion while the member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Igbakpa will be the Guest of Honour.



However, the Omu Anioma/Nneoha, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu who is the Special Guest of Honour will also deliver the Keynote Address.



The theme of the Inauguration Lecture is “Real Women Conversations: Real Stories of Our Pains, Strength and Triumph”.



Meanwhile, there will be panel discussions which will focus on the following sub-thematic areas: Making Lemonade of the Lemons life throws at us, Managing Conflicts in the Home, Stress Management (Emphasis on Burn Out and Self Love) and Purposeful Parenting and the Girl Child; while the discussants include Barr. Mrs. Deborah Ijadele Adetona (National President of SWS), Mrs. Joy Enwa (Accountant General of Delta State and SWS Matron), Dr. Mrs. Peace Ighowese (CMD of Asaba Specialist Hospital) and of course, Ogaga Darlington Ossai (Value Reorientation Coach, Africa’s Premium Kids, Teens and Parenting Coach). They will discuss various issues affecting women, including violence against women, while at the same time proffering solutions to them.



The Inauguration Ceremony will also feature the unveiling of the Psycho-Social Support Centre for Vulnerable Women.