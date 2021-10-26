Okowa, Others Storm Ubulu-Uno, As Adingwupu, PDP Chieftain, Gives Daughter Out In Marriage

***Charges New Couple On Making Jesus Centre Of Their Home







A People’s Democratic Party stalwart in Delta State, Hon. Paul Adingwupu has admonished daughter’s husband and daughter, Mr and Mrs Samuel Ekeanyanwu to make Jesus Christ first in their marriage.



He gave the advice during the marriage ceremony between his daughter, former Miss Chidinma Adingwupu and Mr Samuel Ekeanyanwu at their country home in Ubulu-Uno in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, adding that Christ alone would preserve their marriage even in trying times.



The renowned politician said, no one and not even him can take the place of God in the couple’s lives, as he would not always be there for them, hence, they should always trust in God to bring countless blessings to their union.



In the same vein, his wife, Barr Mrs Imoh Adingwupu, enjoined the newly married couple to always add value to each other as that is the only way they can enjoy a Godly home.



She advised them, not to entertain any distractions from third parties; rather, they should learn to settle their differences amicably.



Also speaking, the mother of the groom, Mrs Ngozi Ikeanyanwu, urged the celebrants to love each other and trust God for brighter and glorious home.



Mrs Ikeanyanwu prayed God to bless their union with wonderful children and wherewithal to cater for them.



In his words, a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Leye Oyebade, admonished the couple to build their marriage on Jesus Christ as the solid rock that can never fail them, so as to attain greater heights in their union.



While advising them to build their marriage on solid rock, Oyebade said that with Jesus in their marriage, every stronghold of aliens and red sea would give way.



On their part, the newly married couple, who disclosed that humility and care was what brought them together, pledged to remain united in love.

Expressing joy, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Chief George Okafor (JP), said it was a day he had been looking forward to.



Okafor advised them to avoid third party in their union and prayed God to help them build unity in their home, while also wishing them conjugal blessings.



The grand occasion witnessed the presence of the State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa; Member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu; Member representing Aniocha South Constituency in Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Austin Chikezie; Director General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Hon. Joan Onyemaechi; Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Chief Nkem Okwuofu; other top Government officials; Chairman, Aniocha South Local Government, Hon. Pastor Chukwunwike Jude Ugbah and Councillors of Aniocha South Local Government; Traditional Rulers and other dignitaries.

-Reported by Christy Aboghe