WIKE HAS MADE RIVERS DEVELOPMENT INDEX FOR NIGERIA – Nsirim

***Assures Miss Oyibo of Ministry’s Support For Her #OurStateOurResponsibility Campaigns

The fact that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has made the State the development index for Nigeria remains incontrovertible, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has said.



Nsirim made the assertion when the overall winner of the essay competition organised by the Ministry as part of the second phase of its #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign, Miss Sophia Awajibenem Oyibo paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt, today, 26/10/2021.



“The developmental strides of Governor Nyesom Wike in all sectors of the State’s economy are so glaring that nobody can deny the fact Rivers State, today, is the development index for Nigeria,” he said.



He expressed delight in the performance of Miss Oyibo in media appearances as the face of the Ministry and the Ambassador to the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign.



“Your eloquence and articulation during your recent media appearances confirm that your victory in the competition is an attestation that the vision of #OurStateOurResponsibility actually came from God.



“What we have seen goes to confirm that indeed Rivers State is blessed with and abundant human and natural resources for any form of investment to thrive. We all must join hands to sell our State to the outside world and not to pull her down,” he said.



The Commissioner reiterated that the aim of the second phase of the campaign was to re-engineer the desires of the younger generation to pay premium to the core values of society such as hardwork, honesty and integrity as the hallmark for greatness.



He once again congratulated Miss Oyibo and pledged the Ministry’s support to all the programmes she would initiate in tandem with the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign.

Earlier, Miss Sophia Awajibenem Oyibo had expressed gratitude to the Ministry for the opportunity created for the young ones to redirect their energy towards pursuing good societal values.



She disclosed her plans to introduce programmes that would enlist young ones in the campaign to showcase the great opportunities created by the developmental strides of the Governor Wike’s administration.







26/10/2021.