Ojigwe, Former Super Eagles Player, Is New Abia Sports Commissioner

Paschal Karibe Ojigwe

Paschal Karibe Ojigwe, 44, is the new Abia State Commissioner for Sports.

He is an Ex Enyimba football club player, Ex Super Eagles defensive midfielder, who also laced his boots for FC Kaiserslautern, FC Koln (Cologne) and Bayer Leverkusen, all in Germany and the Bundesliga.is a Nigerian former professional footballer either as a defender (left back) or defensive midfielder, in an illustrious career that lasted more than a decade.

He won the Under 17 World Cup 1993, the German Bundesliga 1998 and was

Runner up in UEFA Champions League, with Bayer Leverkusen against Real Madrid, which won the title, via Zinedine Zidane, who scored the winning goal on the stroke of half-time, a left-footed volley into the top corner that has since gone down as one of the greatest goals in the history of the competition, to secure Real Madrid’s ninth European Cup, in 2002.

Hon. Karibe Ojigwe, one of the 27 Commissioner nominees by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, was born on 11th December, 1976, and started and ended his footballing career with the Peoples Elephant, Enyimba International FC in 1993 and 2007 respectively.

The Aba-born ex-footballer was part of the Golden Eaglets side that won the Japan 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup, and was part of the Super Eagles side at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations held in Mali (Nigeria finished with Bronze).

Ojigwe was also part of the Bayer Leverkusen side that finished second in the Bundesliga in 2002, also losing the UEFA Champions League final and DFK-Pokal final (German Cup) the same year.







Karibe Ojigwe won 17 International caps, scoring 2 goals for the Super Eagles. He holds a German citizenship and joins fellow Super Eagles compatriot, the winger Finidi George, in Abia State, after he was recently appointed as the Chief coach of Ojigwe’s darling club, Enyimba football club of Aba.